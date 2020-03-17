🔥The Londoner: Homelesss Czar says now is no time to strike🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Dame Louise Casey, who was recently appointed by Boris Johnson to lead a review into rough sleeping has criticised unions and workers at charity St Mungo’s for going ahead with a strike during the coronavirus crisis.

Staff at St. Mungo’s yesterday started a three-day strike over the charity’s sickness policy and concern about the ratio of junior to more senior workers. Last night they announced they were going to continue the action despite the Government’s new social-distancing advice.

Casey, Tony Blair’s former homelessness czar, told The Londoner that she disagreed with the decision. “Now is not the time for homelessness charity workers to strike,” she said. “Of course, they shouldn’t do it. It doesn’t matter what the dispute is about, I don’t want to get into that. Really, now is not the time, the workforce will already be under huge pressure.

“These kind of things need to be put off until well after the crisis.” Casey, who has previously worked at St. Mungo’s and fellow charity Shelter, added: “We’ve got food banks worrying about whether they are going to open or close. I hope common sense prevails.”

Unite told The Londoner that it has asked St. Mungo’s chief executive Howard Sinclair to extend its industrial action ballot to allow its members to resume the action later, but that he had refused, and accused him of “weaponising” the virus.

“The safety of staff and the vulnerable clients they serve day in and out are our number priority,” a spokesperson said.

Yesterday Boris Johnson announced that the Government will no longer be “supporting” mass gatherings using emergency workers, and said people should work from home where possible. There was no clear statement on striking.

St Mungo’s chief exec Howard Sinclair criticised Unite’s decision, saying:“The right to life is more important than the right to strike.”

A report by Shelter last year estimated that there were 170,000 people rough-sleeping or in temporary accommodation in London each night.

—

Big Ed of his day

Instant celebrities are nothing new, says historian Greg Jenner. While working on his new book Dead Famous, out this week, Jenner enjoyed particularly the story of early 19th-century Shakespearean actor Edmund Kean, who went “from nobody to the most-talked-about man in Britain in a couple of weeks”.

“He is my favourite historical celebrity,” Jenner says, citing murderous fans chasing Kean offstage in the US, “countless feuds” with other actors, the time Kean “once forgot buying a yacht because he was so drunk” and his ownership of a pet lion. Modern celebs seem tame.

—

Robbie Williams won’t receive a lot of love and affection from wife Ayda, this week — he thinks she’ll force him into quarantine. When The Londoner bumped into the singer in Melbourne he didn’t know what precautions to take, saying: “I’m not the fing health board. I’m just a dhead from Stoke!” Preach.

—

Daniel Radcliffe says he’s “freaked out” that “being a Slytherin has become a thing”. The Harry Potter star told Dermot O’Leary’s radio show he meets children whose favourite character is Voldemort “and I’m like… ‘I don’t think that was the point of the films’”. Radcliffe is a Potter film-only man — he said of the play “apparently it’s amazing”.

—

All together for Tiffany’s comic stream

Comic Tiffany Stevenson, who runs the popular new-material night “Old Rope”, Oxford Circus has found an innovative way to get round social distancing. She told us “We’re experimenting and streamed it on Instagram last night. About 500 people joined us and enjoyed it saying they really needed a diversion.”

Stevenson was meant to be on a plane today to gig in New York and LA. “They’ve banned gigs over 250. Some comics are humblebragging about how they can’t play anymore. I still could!”

She hopes to get big names from here and America to join her online and to generate some revenue. Money for old rope.

—

SW1A

Before the mayoral campaign was postponed, The Londoner admired independent candidate Rory Stewart’s old-fashioned way of reaching Londoners. Ads featuring a large picture of Stewart (below) went up on the Tube, not for Stewart’s campaign, but for his 2004 book, The Places In Between, the most recent edition of which was published in 2014. Smart.

—

Father of the House Sir Peter Bottomley tells The Londoner he is not self-isolating yet. The 75-year-old pointed out that many older citizens are still fit and healthy, recalling “a year or two back, the top indoor rowers in the Palace of Westminster were Lord Thomas of Gresford and me. He was born in 1937.”

—

Shortly after Boris Johnson told the country to avoid pubs yesterday, Michael Fabricant MP said: “Just walked past the Red Lion pub in Whitehall frequented by civil servants from the Treasury and Cabinet Office. #Heaving!”

—

Still on air… it’s Heart’s Ashley and Amanda

It was no holds barred this morning on Heart Radio, where Amanda Holden declared “business as usual” as she posed alongside pal Ashley Roberts.

(GC Images)

Meanwhile, last night Rita Ora left the BBC in an eye-catching outfit, featuring ripped trousers with the word Paris written across the rear. The singer posted on Instagram last night thanking pal Nick Grimshaw and the BBC for having her in and “supporting my new song How To Be Lonely. It’s going to be a very strange few weeks and months but let all stick together and do what we can”. An aptly named song.

Also at the BBC, Love Island host Laura Whitmore was pictured looking chic in a leopard-print jacket and bag to match. Kelly Brook went for a big-cat look too, leaving the Global studios in a comfy-looking onesie and mega shades.

You might even say the two women were spotted.

—

Quote of the day: ‘I’ve heard some ways of avoiding working with me but this is ridiculous’

PIers Morgan on Susanna Reid self-isolating at home and missing their show, Good Morning Britain