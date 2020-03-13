The latest headlines in your inbox

Environmental protest group Extinction Rebellion has cancelled its May action in response to coronavirus. The protests had been planned for the Bank Holiday weekend on May 23.

“Mass public gatherings will not be organised by Extinction Rebellion if it is not safe to do so,” reads a statement on the XR website.

XR says that it is planning “alternative, creative plans for May and June” instead of the “in person” actions that have shut down the city over the past year. These include mobilising activists to help with the pandemic response, online forums for more discussion, and some smaller and carefully targeted actions. “We’ve been getting advice from health experts and there are lots of doctors in the movement who were advising us to delay,” an XR spokesperson told The Londoner this morning.

When The Londoner pointed out similarities in the vocabulary used for both the climate and the virus issues, XR agreed. “It’s quite unbelievable that the Government have been using the same language we’ve been using,” they said.

“[On coronavirus] The Government have been following the experts’ advice, which they’re not doing with the climate crisis,” they said. “This is a test of how we manage a crisis. Imagine if it begins to spiral — basically we will have to rapidly change our lives. Following the crisis we will have to be really careful about going back to normal life.”

So, which should we be most worried about this Friday 13? “It’s not either or,” they said, but “definitely coronavirus because it’s an immediate thing but as a long-term issue, the climate crisis is all consuming.”

One crisis at a time, please.

MP wife’s anger at virus-struck Nadine



Nevena Bridgen, wife of Andrew Bridgen MP, is furious with coronavirus-suffering health minister Nadine Dorries (above). Although Dorries says she didn’t start displaying symptoms till last Friday, Bridgen has asked her why she didn’t tell contact tracers “that you sat next to my husband Andrew Bridgen on Thursday in a tea room”.

Bridgen tweeted that her husband “can’t get the test now” and added: “I have a baby and a 75-year-old mother jeopardised. You were treated but no one is coming to help us.”

Dorries defended herself on Twitter, responding: “Because, I did not sit next to your husband. He was in tea room when I walked in, on another table not close to me. He text me and told me he had sat next to me, I was too ill to discuss but not sick enough not to know, that wasn’t true. I told him if he was worried, to call 111.”

Sir Mick rocks up for Jagger Jr do

Gabriel and Sir Mick Jagger (Dave Benett/Getty Images for why)

Smiles all round at the opening of Gabriel Jagger’s “positive media platform” whynow at Petersham Nurseries in Richmond. Among the crowd that gathered to hear the good news (and eat seasonal beetroot hummus) were dad Sir Mick Jagger, DJ Mary Charteris and her musician husband Robbie Furze.

Whynow has a “personal, powerful, positive ethos” and aims to triumph the arts and features content from artists including Tracey Emin and photographer David Bailey.

Celebrations continued at the launch of a pop-up by French contemporary artist Richard Orlinski. Guests who came to view the artist’s colourful animal sculptures on display at Flannels on Oxford Street included models Hana Cross, Lottie Moss and Tigerlily Taylor.

Over in Soho at the opening of British label JW Anderson’s flagship store, model and poet Wilson Oryema stood out from the crowd along with actress and singer Dominique Tipper.

SW1A

Kosher and halal food will be served in Parliament for the first time following a successful campaign from two MPs, Charlotte Nichols and Zarah Sultana. Nichols told The Londoner that an MP’s staffer had long been arguing for the introduction, but got nowhere, so it took her and Sultana’s intervention “because Parliament is so hierarchical”.

Clive Lewis (below), who failed in his bid for the Labour leadership, tells The Londoner more people now recognise him. He recalls “coming down in my boxer shorts at a B&B with my wife in the middle of nowhere … and the cook said, ‘You’re Clive Lewis!’” The glamour of politics.

Yesterday the normally packed Portcullis House atrium was half empty. All the better for spotting a man in a black Lenin cap sauntering through. Jeremy Corbyn isn’t (yet) self-isolating.

Delivering the heir to Australia

Prince Charles (above) was the guest of honour at a glittering dinner at the Mansion House last night to raise funds for the casualties of the Australian bush fires.

Adam Hills, the Australian comedian who MCed the event, teased the evidently amused Charles with a story about the Prince’s last visit to Australia.

The Prince’s entourage had to fill in forms for customs and immigration. Under “occupation” one of them had written “courtier”.

“Mate,” said the immigration officer, “there is no T in courier.”

Sir Paul McCartney this week walked past a busker, tipped her and gave a thumbs up. As the former Beatle walked away, the busker sang I Want To Hold Your Hand. Not right now you don’t.

Ticket firm Trainline has apologised after asking customers in an email: “Where’s that travel bug of yours gone?”

