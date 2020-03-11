🔥The Londoner: 'Ex Ukippers were behind Tory purge'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Lord Sumption has blamed “ex-Ukippers” for the defenestration of prominent Tories last autumn as he also fired a warning shot about behaviour across the Government’s bows. Speaking to The Londoner about the takeover of many local Conservative associations by former Ukip members, the ex-Supreme Court justice said: “Without that it’s hardly conceivable that there would have been a purge of 21 members of Parliament’s Tory Party’s liberal wing.”

Last year Dominic Grieve blamed a former Ukip opponent for orchestrating an insurgency of his local association after he lost a confidence vote, while three other former Conservative MPs — Heidi Allen, Anna Soubry and Sarah Wollaston — wrote in their resignation letters that “a purple momentum is subsuming the Conservative Party.”

Sumption told a King’s College London talk yesterday the issue of local party takeovers is a problem that “applies to both” Labour and the Conservatives.

“The constituency associations are small, unrepresentative groupuscules — they are mainly made up of enthusiasts, who feel strongly enough about their own political agenda to sacrifice much of their leisure in order to participate in them. This necessarily distinguishes them from the rest of the electorate.”

Sumption, who retired from the Supreme Court in 2018, insisted: “If the current disconnect between the public and the political class is going to be addressed then that is where we have to start.” But he also took aim at the Government’s own behaviour, which he said involved attacking institutions that “enjoy considerable public support”.

“Overt hostility to other national institutions such as the judiciary, the civil service, the BBC… is a certain route to failure,” Sumption warned. “Radical change cannot be achieved by a process of demolition and reconstruction,” he said, adding that the aggressive strategy pursued by No 10 “increases the resistance” of the powerful institutions it is aimed at weakening.

He added: “People tend to judge politicians by their tone at least as much as by their substance. Abuse in general is not a useful tool of policy, shouting and snarling provokes unnecessary hostility among the electorate which will ultimately doom the whole project.”

A brief encounter with Peter Sellers

Caroline Munro (Getty Images)

Former Bond girl Caroline Munro revealed she narrowly escaped a “quick drink” with Peter Sellers and Roman Polanski in the mid-Sixties. The pair invited the then 16-year-old model for a refreshment while driving her home after a party. “I was young, but not stupid.” Munro recalled after a recent screening of her film Dracula AD 1972. She told Sellers: “I think you know my father”. “Do I?” he asked.

“Yes,” she said. “He’s your solicitor.”

A chastened Sellers replied: “Oh yes, can you remind me where you live?” A close call.

—

Feminist campaigner Caroline Criado Perez says when she went to university “I thought feminism was stupid and women were crap”. But at a Market Research Society conference yesterday she recalled how a book about generic male pronouns “completely blew my mind” as “when people hear these words they picture a man”. She then became a convert to the cause.

—

Bob Geldof never quite cracked America. “You share a language… [so] you think it’s going to go as smoothly as it did in the UK. But you were dealing with… people who didn’t even know how to pronounce your name,” he tells Record Collector magazine. “I still have a laminate with the words ‘Brad Gandalf’ written on it.”

Who’s out for supper with AJ and Maya?

(L to R) AJ Odudu, Maya Jama, Julie Adenuga and Siobhan Bell attend TTYA London’s “We Move” Supper Club dinner at Bagatelle (Dave Benett/Getty Images)

London’s party scene was in full swing last night as presenters AJ Odudu and Maya Jama, along with DJs Julie Adenuga and Siobhan Bell, lit up Bagatelle in Mayfair. The foursome were out for clothing brand TTYA London’s “We Move” Supper Club.

Over at Soho House, singer Ray BLK and model Leomie Anderson hosted an #OwnTheTable dinner and panel. The event was attended by supermodel Jourdan Dunn and musician Tinie Tempah.

Tempah recently berated British Airways for its hygiene standards, sharing a photo of a red wine-stained pillow captioned: “Look at this, it’s fnasty.” Tinie Tempah? Not when he’s flying.

Then in Belgravia, models Amber Le Bon and Jade Parfitt had their heads in the clouds as they were joined by presenter Pips Taylor at a dinner hosted by designer Jasmine Hemsley and womenswear brand Needle & Thread to celebrate the launch of the HS20 collection.

SW1A

Rory Stewart (AFP via Getty Images)

Boris Johnson and Rory Stewart were never two peas in a pod. When Stewart was a minister at the Foreign Office under Johnson, he told off ambassadors for not offering realism in their briefings. But Johnson told him: “No, Rory, this is like captaining a rugby team. You have to just tell people they’re great.” Speaking to Centre Write, think-tank Bright Blue’s magazine, Stewart says his answer was: “This isn’t like a rugby match. This is a great institution of government that’s lasted for hundreds of years,” drily adding, “it’s a personality difference.”

—

Stella Creasy coolly swats away an online troll who questioned her partying credentials: “I could probably drink you under a table and as a DJ I have a 100 per cent track record of making a crowd dance.” Her former MP colleague Angela Smith confirms: “I’ve seen grown men stunned by Stella’s ability to not only match them drink for drink but better them.”

Vanessa sees through Zawe’s little lie

(L to R) Vanessa Redgrave, Sheila Atim, Zawe Ashton and Joely Richardson at the Roksanda show during London Fashion Week February 2020 (Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Actor Zawe Ashton was so star-struck when she bumped into Vanessa Redgrave that she pretended she’d seen her in The Inheritance. Redgrave looked at Ashton and said: “You didn’t see it, darling.” When she protested that she had, Redgrave responded: “Darling, no you didn’t. You can’t lie at all. You must never, ever lie. Your face is too open.” Ashton added to the Table Manners podcast: “When faced with her eyes that are like two balls of pure water, I said, ‘You’re right, I didn’t see it.’” A human lie detector.

Quote of the day

(Redferns)

‘Don’t worry about it having to be chic’

Lauren Laverne, who says “I drank 2-for-1 cocktails and someone drove me up a hill” for her 18th, warns the landmark birthday is overhyped