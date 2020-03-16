🔥The Londoner: Dorries discord goes up a pitch🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

It’s a feud that gives new meaning to the term soap opera. Nevena Bridgen, the Serbian opera singer and wife of Tory MP Andrew Bridgen, has ramped up her row with Tory MP Nadine Dorries, with a punchy blog post on her website The Wives of Westminster.

Bridgen accused Dorries of failing to take preventative measures after the health minister contracted coronavirus. “I took extreme measures of prevention, wearing gloves and masks and cleaning my hands regularly”, wrote Brigden, whose husband is currently self-isolating after allegedly coming into contact with Dorries. “If Nadine Dorries is responsible for patient safety, how come she is not then responsible for the health of her colleagues?”

Dorries, who has now recovered from the virus, has angrily denied passing it on to the MP for North-West Leicestershire. “I did not sit next to your husband,” she wrote last week on Twitter. “He was in the tearoom when I walked in, on another table not close to me.”

Conservative MP: Nadine Dorries

But the row reached a crescendo this weekend as Mrs Bridgen, a principal soloist of the National Theatre in Belgrade, questioned Dorries’ denial.

“She absolutely sat next to my husband, Andrew Bridgen, in the tea room and did not report the contact so that my husband could get tested in time with everyone else.”

She went on to describe the difficult impact of Mr Bridgen’s self-isolation on her family. “My husband locked himself away at one end of the house, which is particularly upsetting when our 18-month-old son is crying,” she continued. Bridgen criticised the fact that Dorries was tested for coronavirus, while her husband wasn’t. “Does only the health minister get a test and special treatment for her and her family while the rest of us are left on our own…?”

Dorries wrote in a newspaper today that when she suspected she had symptoms she “drove into a Covid-19 testing centre on a local industrial estate. It resembled a tyre-change bay”.

The Londoner hopes the row will soon abate and we can go back to focusing on the arias that matter.

Weirdo crunch time

As coronavirus spreads, The Londoner is reminded of key Downing Street aide Dominic Cummings’ now infamous job advert at the start of the year.

Looking for “weirdos and misfits” to join No 10, Cummings specified successful candidates would read academic papers such as “Complex Contagions”, which “looks at a large number of studies on ‘what goes viral and why?’” as well as a nature paper that considers “early-warning systems in physics that could be applied to other areas from finance to epidemics”.

Let’s hope those weirdos are on their game…

Plea to creatives: Samira Ahmed (Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Broadcaster Samira Ahmed has this plea for aspirant scribes facing a period of self-isolation: “To anyone thinking of writing a novel about their midlife crisis, set against the backdrop of the coronavirus: please don’t. Thank you.” The Londoner feels seen. And not in a good way.

Turning on the styles: Harry Styles (Getty Images)

Harry Styles doesn’t seem to have an off switch. During a recent interview with an Australian media outlet, a journalist complimented Styles on his video for new single Falling. The former One Direction singer not only thanked her, but added saucily: “You have a fantastic phone voice… it’s beautiful.” Someone stop this man.

Island couple share the love

Love Island: Luke Trotman and Siannise Fudge (Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Love Island stars Luke Trotman and Siannise Fudge were all smiles at the British Ethnic Diversity Sports Awards at the Hilton Park hotel on Saturday night.

Fellow contestants Priscilla ​Anyabu and Mike Boateng also added glamour to the event. England rugby forward Maro Itoje was able to make the bash because England’s Six Nations match with Italy, due to take place earlier in the day in Rome, was postponed.

Jockey: Khadijah Mellah (Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Also there was Khadijah Mellah, famous for being the first jockey to compete in a race wearing a hijab. Olympic gold medal-winning javelin thrower Tessa Sanderson picked up the sportswoman of the year award on behalf of European champion sprinter ​Dina Asher-Smith, and looked forward —hopefully — to Tokyo 2020. “When you see her run, she is like a gazelle…

“I think it will be lovely if ​Dina does go forward to win that Olympic medal,” Sanderson said.

SW1A

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says that people over 70 will soon be asked to self-isolate for “a very long time” to combat Covid-19. By The Londoner’s calculations, that’s 24 current MPs, including David Davis and Jeremy Corbyn, who at least has an allotment to hang out on. As for the poor House of Lords…​

(Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, one of Parliament’s youngest and newest members, Dehenna Davison, is in self-isolation for seven days, although she says she’s not displaying symptoms. But the Tory Bishop Auckland MP is finding life at home a battle, tweeting: “I just tried to turn down the volume on the tumble drier.” Bring back home economics.

Grant Shapps was explaining how the mooted four-month quarantine for over-70s will work: “As I said to my mum, you can go and walk your dog,” he told the Today programme, adding: “She pointed out she hasn’t actually got one.” Reassuring stuff.

Corona bug halts Johnson’s progress

Rachel Johnson (GC Images)

Broadcaster Rachel Johnson has cancelled her launch party for her book Rake’s Progress: My Political Midlife Crisis about her adventures in Westminster, out this week. She tells us: “It was meant to be held at The Clock in Kensington Park Road on Thursday, which had already gone into liquidation but was opening for one night only for my launch. Now not to be.” The party also fell on her 25th wedding anniversary and the whole Johnson clan, including the Prime Minister, was due to attend. The Londoner knows it takes a lot to make a Johnson miss a party but she assures us: “I will have a MASSIVE one for the paperback in Autumn.” Phew.​

Quote of the day

‘For the love of God, stop buying pasta and toilet roll’

Our spiritual leader Lorraine Kelly gives it to us straight