🔥The Londoner: Dan Jarvis MP says Labour have failed our troops🔥

Dan Jarvis says the Labour leadership has disastrously failed to convey “respect” for the country’s Armed Forces, which contributed to Labour’s dire election showing.

“That is a problem,” Jarvis tells The Londoner, because “the public, the voters, they they see that and they don’t like it”.

Jarvis, a former Paras major, is the MP for Barnsley and mayor for the Sheffield city region and seen as a possible future leader of the party. “There have been some very senior people who haven’t conveyed that sort of respect… in the importance of our Armed Forces,” Jarvis told The Londoner.

He himself served in the military for 14 years and was deployed to Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan, where he led 150 men in Helmand province. He has now written a book, Long Way Home, about his time in the Army as well as the experience of losing his wife to cancer.

“I reached a point where I decided it would be in my interest to unpack those experiences and try and draw something positive from them,” Jarvis said, adding, “but I wanted to do it in a way that was helpful to other people.”

Though the book is not about his political experiences, Jarvis doesn’t shy away from the hard lessons he believes his Labour colleagues need to learn.

The party must “present a credible offer to the public” on defence, he said, adding that those at the highest levels must have an “understanding of the nature of conflict”. Jarvis continued, “Let’s be honest…we haven’t done it in recent times.”

Asked if all three of the leadership hopefuls could change that, Jarvis said: “I don’t really know Rebecca Long-Bailey. I know Lisa Nandy and Keir,” adding he was confident the two could focus properly on national security. Defence has been an issue in Labour’s internal elections after Richard Burgon promised a “peace pledge” that would give Labour members a vote on whether to deploy troops abroad.

Jarvis has not ruled out standing for the leadership himself in the future, saying recently: “I’m never going to say what I’ll do in five or 10 years’ time”. One to watch.

Whoopee cushion

A new version of legendary puppet-based comedy Spitting Image could be good news for Downing Street, original series creator John Lloyd tells us.

Lloyd thinks one of the “unintended consequences” of satire is that “it acts as a safety valve” for public anger. “Just before Spitting Image there were the Toxteth riots… and the country was seething with anger and revolutionary spirit. And instead of people going out and burning cars they had a jolly good laugh,” he said.

So should the PM be celebrating the ITV/BBC Britbox streaming service reboot? “Yes, because it will keep him in power.”

Theresa May’s ex comms chief Robbie Gibb has said No 10’s ban on Today was “the right thing to do”. He told an event last week: “Love a bit of a boycott. We could never do it because we didn’t have a majority in Parliament.” Now the ban is lifted, the former BBC man hopes his old colleagues will “be a bit more sober” in their questions. Now now.

… Meanwhile, Today presenter Nick Robinson says the ban may have “made for a better listen”, blaming journalists and politicians for “tetchy and unproductive standoffs”. “After three years of bitter political divisions, there is a need… for light as well as heat,” he writes in The Spectator. Will it be business as usual again?

No hugging at networking brekkie​

Sarah Brown threw a high-powered breakfast to celebrate International Women’s Day on behalf of her global educational charity Theirworld this morning. Attendees included Cressida Dick, Sara Pascoe, Jo Brand, Amma Asante and former Nigerian foreign minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. A few token men were permitted to attend led by Sir Tim Berners-Lee, who invented the worldwide web, which worked out well for women.

Brown told us: “This is an opportunity for us to focus on the gender gaps that exist for girls and women in education,” adding, “this event usually comes with lots of hugging, but this year might not be quite the same.”

SW10

The Londoner can exclusively reveal that union chief Len McCluskey will pen his autobiography. The working title is Always Red and he promises it will be “juicy”. Who would play him in the movie of his life? George Clooney? “George would do… Brad (Pitt) would be a good choice too. Or Hugh Grant,” he enthuses. “I’m a big fan. Especially his hair — I’ve always wanted a public-schoolboy flop.”

Simon Hoare MP has a vision for how the new James Bond film, delayed by coronavirus, could work: “‘No, Mr Bond, I expect you to cough’ said while stroking a cat and sneering.” Move over, Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Licence to ill.

Freshly elected ERG chief Mark Francois — or “Chairman Francois”, as he likes to be known — is adamant that coronavirus would not delay Brexit. The Londoner probed him but he was defiant. “I can see what you’re doing here, but nothing is going to stop it.”

X Factor reunion at Shoreditch shindig

Shoreditch was inundated with famous names last night as celebrities gathered in the Yard for the launch of Berkeley London. X Factor stars Olly Murs and Aston Merrygold and JB Gill, of JLS, made the occasion, alongside actors Clara Paget and Jaime Winstone as well as model Jack Guinness. Paget posted a snap of Guinness and Winstone on her Instagram this morning, accompanying the pair with some sparkling emojis and captioning it: “Then I just sort of sprinkle this fairy dust wherever I go.”

Meanwhile, across town, the Royal Academy held a dinner in Mayfair. Stephen Fry cut a debonair figure, while Grayson Perry showed off his elegant pins. “Drunk in charge of designer bag,” he said later, alongside a snap of him with a purple and yellow purse. Former home secretary also Amber Rudd dazzled in silver shoes. Capping off a busy night in the capital, Sugababe and singer-songwriter Mutya Buena graced the launch of Hankies Haymarket.

Quote of the day

‘I’m self isolating’

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, jokes as she hid in an air-raid shelter.