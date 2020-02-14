🔥The Londoner: Corks pop amid reshuffle dramas🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Politics is a tough old game but whether you’re winning or losing, it seems the answer is often champagne. The Londoner was surveying the wreckage of yesterday’s reshuffle from the comfort of the Strangers’ Bar in the Commons yesterday, when a barman walked past clutching four empty bottles of champagne. In the corner of the drinking hole from which he came Thérèse Coffey was sitting among a small group toasting the evening with flutes of champagne. As far as we’re concerned, that’s caught red-handed. Coffey, the Work and Pensions Secretary, kept her job in yesterday’s reshuffle.

Of course she wasn’t the only one to indulge in a little bubbly. Andrea Leadsom, who lost her job as business secretary, took her staff (whose jobs also went by default) to the Goring Hotel for a widely reported “champagne lunch”. But not all those on the sharp end of national politics were able to celebrate or commiserate with fizz. When The Londoner checked in with one sacked special adviser, he compared himself to a dog, albeit a famously cute one.

“They say if you want a friend in politics buy a dog. But even Bailey Javid didn’t survive this reshuffle.”

Alas, poor Bailey. Sajid Javid’s cockapoo has had to move out of Britain’s most famous street after her master fell on his sword, to be replaced by Rishi Sunak. Bailey’s Twitter feed, set up by a former aide, paid tribute to The Saj by tweeting “Saj4eva” alongside a soft-focus clip of Bailey staring lovingly at Javid.

Bailey wasn’t the only feeling wistful. One May-era Downing Street special adviser turned positively green with envy when we asked what they made of the centralisation of spads between No 10 and No 11 Downing Street.

“We could have done with some like that when Philip Hammond was blocking everything we wanted to do,” they sighed. The joys of an 80-seat majority, but will No 10’s power trip come back to bite them?

Dip deep at Ponds

Forget the wet weather — the ponds on Hampstead Heath risk becoming a “tinderbox” over plans to make swimming charges compulsory. The co-chair of the Kenwood Ladies’ Pond Association made this claim after a meeting at which the City of London Corporation’s announcement that charges would be made mandatory was met with cries of “shame” by swimmers, the Ham & High reports. The swimmers favour the current honesty box system, which asks for £2 at the genteel bathing spot. No wonder, given that just 3.7 per cent of visitors actually put money in the box.

Mat Osman, bassist of Brit Pop band Suede, says music has become “a hobby for rich people”. “In the Nineties when we started I felt quite posh — my mum was a teacher,” the musician and writer told The Londoner at a Foyles event for his debut novel. “Nowadays everyone around is f*****g landed gentry.”

Poet Greta Bellamacina launched her new poetry volume at the London Review Bookshop yesterday. The collection, called Tomorrow’s Woman, marks something of a milestone for Bellamacina. The actress and filmmaker told the audience: “It’s been years of persuading people that poetry exists and trying to persuade people that I am actually a poet.”

Viscountess plots a Strictly sequel

Viscountess Weymouth and Chantal Piper (Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Soho was the place to be last night as the inaugural Perrier-Jouët Artisans of the Wild Magazine launched at Alex Eagle Studio. Viscountess Weymouth, pictured with Jouët assistant brand manager Chantal Piper, was among the guests of honour.

The model told The Londoner she’s been busy “organising an event at Longleat for Tusk, about conservation”. “I’ll definitely dance there,” said the former Strictly Come Dancing competitor. “It’s not like I’m training 10 hours a day anymore…but I’ve got to find a way to keep dancing.”

The Londoner also caught up with chef Pierre Gagnaire who, after declaring his passion for champagne and sea urchins, says he’s come to love “traditional English food: I love the pie, the cheese, the bean sauce”.

The Londoner predicts a new brunch trend: out with avocado on toast, in with baked beans and bubbly.

Also among the sparkling crowd were presenter and model Charlotte de Carle, actor Lucy Martin, designer Bethan Laura Wood, event organiser Yasmin Mills, and fashion designer Kitty Joseph.

SW1A

Sajid Javid’s resignation prompted Prospect magazine editor Tom Clark to recall one of the only other chancellors to be “stopped in his tracks” — and his curious personal connection to him. His grandfather, Tony Dornhorst, a respected doctor, was called to the Chancellor’s residence in 1970. There, the incumbent, Iain MacLeod, had suffered a heart attack. As this was before Downing Street was gated off, Dornhorst let himself into No 11 where there was “nobody about”. Everyone was tending to MacLeod, who died shortly after. The family legend runs that “he was given a whisky by Ted Heath”. It could have been worse for Javid.

James Cleverly, freshly appointed to a Foreign Office job, has taken a literal approach to his new role, saying it was “an area of government I’m really passionate about” and tweeting pictures of a spinning globe. Let’s hope for a little more sophistication.

Delighted Eimear welcomes a book

Writer Eimear McBride says novels and babies have something in common. At an event in the Southbank Centre last night marking the publication of her third novel, Strange Hotel, McBride recalled that when she printed her break-out book, A Girl is a Half-formed Thing: “It was the first time I had seen it all in one pile, and I thought, ‘Wow, this must be what people feel like when they have a baby.’” When she had a baby a few years later, she thought “Jesus, I was right, it is exactly the same!”

Quote of the day

‘My wife is a wonderful romantic’

Comedian Susan Calman enjoyed her Valentine’s card, which came with a badge saying “You’ll do”

Susan Calman (Getty Images)