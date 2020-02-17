🔥The Londoner: Aussie MPs fly in for Assange🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

As Julian Assange’s court date looms, the cavalry has arrived for the WikiLeaks whistle-blower.

Andrew Wilkie and George Christensen, two MPs from Assange’s native Australia, have flown to the UK on a four-day self-funded visit to lobby for his release from prison.

The Australian government has so far been reluctant to agitate for Assange’s release, although Prime Minister Scott Morrison did respond to a letter from former Baywatch star and Assange activist Pamela Anderson saying it was “unable to intervene in Mr Assange’s legal proceedings.”

Wilkie and Christensen are two members of Bring Julian Assange Home, a 14-strong parliamentary group in Australia. Ahead of a hearing on Assange’s extradition on February 24, the two condemned the Australian government.

“He had hard evidence of US war crimes”, claims Wilkie. “Now the country guilty of the war crimes is trying to get a hold of him. For the Australian government to be going along with this is unconscionable.”

They are scheduled to meet Assange in Belmarsh Prison tomorrow, according to Australian media.

Assange faces 175 years in a US jail if convicted and is currently said to be in poor phsical and mental health.

Wilkie will also today meet Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who strongly condemned Assange’s threatened extradition to the US.

Corbyn’s stance, however, has been criticised by some who cite a disparity with Labour’s treatment of its own whistleblowers in relation to a Panorama documentary on anti-Semitism.

“Some whistleblowers are more equal than others”, writes human rights barrister Adam Wagner.

A Swedish investigation into a rape allegation against Assange was dropped last year, with the deputy chief prosecutor Eva-Marie Persson saying that after nearly a decade the witnesses’ memories had faded but many women’s groups have argued he avoided justice.

Boycott benefits

Roger Mosey, the former editor of the Today programme, says ministers’ boycotts of the show may be “anti-democratic bullying” but this often makes it more interesting. “Instead of the junior ministers from the department of paperclips there are experts and commentators,” he writes in the Radio Times. He adds defiantly: “Many of us would rather hear from a scientist who knows something about epidemics than from Matt Hancock.”

There’s more drama for the BBC. Today its deputy political editor John Pienaar, a Beeb veteran of nearly 30 years, announced he is jumping ship to new station Times Radio.

—

An update on our story about the International Booker Prize book tower that dwarfed prize chair Ted Hodgkinson. The stack of 124 works of translated fiction reached the ceiling in Hodgkinson’s house — and then promptly fell down. “I survived,” Hodgkinson tweeted, adding: “Relieved to report the photographer survived too.” Books can kill, people.

Akala and co send ‘positive vibes’

(Getty Images for YouTube)

Music executives Lyor Cohen and Tuma Basa hosted a YouTube music brunch this weekend to send “positive vibes” to all those representing black culture during the awards season. Artistic manager Chanelle Newman, rapper Akala and broadcaster Jasmine Dotiwala attended the 14 Hills Restaurant in Fenchurch Street. Fashion stylist Irene Agbontaen and founder of Music of Black Origin Awards Kanya King also celebrated the vibes.

Meanwhile, designers Vivienne Westwood and Alexa Chung, American performer Billy Porter, actor Cate Blanchett, British stage costume designer Sandy Powell, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and British Fashion Council chief executive Caroline Rush also lapped up London’s finest sartorial offerings. Lewis Hamilton, who teamed up with Tommy Hilfiger to create “the most sustainable collection to date”, revealed the fruits of their labour this weekend.

SW1A

Recently departed Chancellor Sajid Javid celebrated his freedom with a Five Guys burger home delivery last Thursday, but could it have been a signal to colleagues? A source tells us that under Theresa May “he would often meet in private with Michael Gove, Geoffrey Cox, Dominic Raab and Jeremy Hunt for top-level discussions. The gatherings were known as Five Guys.” They didn’t confirm whether cheeseburgers were consumed.

—

Remember the Tory Brexit countdown clock, which kept having to be reset? It’s back! Counting down to May’s local elections. Tory chair Amanda Milling posted a snap of it over the weekend. Exciting times or the Doomsday Clock?

—

Britain’s beleaguered Lefties were bombarded this weekend by texts from Labour candidates. The Londoner received seven in 48 hours. A highlight was Rebecca Long-Bailey’s choice of “yes” or “unsure”. Only another six weeks to go!

Scarlett shields trolling target Jamil

Scarlett Curtis has come to the defence of her friend Jameela Jamil, the actor and presenter who has recently been accused of making up health issues.

“Watching someone you love be abused online by a conspiracy theory is a particular kind of pain,” the campaigner and daughter of Richard Curtis and Emma Freud said. “I would have crumbled.

“She’s the strongest person I know,” Curtis added on Instagram. Jamil “has turned this horror into a blazing light giving a voice to thousands of people who are suffering with chronic illnesses and still aren’t believed”. Time to dial down the trolling.

Quote of the day

‘Don’t ruin telly for the rest of us’

Walthamstow MP Stella Creasy warns Boris Johnson not to scrap the BBC license fee because he “doesn’t like watching Match of the Day or Fleabag”