🔥The Londoner: Artist puts twinkle in the Mayor's eyes🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Sadiq Khan has received a giant portrait of himself made entirely out of Swarovski crystals.

The piece, created by Indian artist Syed Azmathullah, is a way for the artist to give thanks to the Mayor. Azmathullah told The Londoner: “I present my Swarovski crystal art to the most influential people of the world as a token of appreciation and recognition for their hard work so this time I made the crystal portrait of Rt. Hon. Sadiq Khan to appreciate his achievement given his humble beginning.”

Although Azmathullah said he did not want to put a price on the art, he told us the unique portrait is made with approximately 28,000 crystals. He said: “It takes anything between four to five weeks as it is completely handmade and requires a lot of planning encrusting every single point-back crystal on to a specially designed mesh.” He added: “I came all the way from India on a short visit to the UK to make sure the portrait goes to its rightful owner and to the place where it belongs.”

Azmathullah has received a thank-you message from the Labour Mayor and said he awaits a picture of Khan with the crystal portrait.

Previously, the artist has designed crystal-studded renditions of Sajid Javid, Theresa May and David Cameron. He has kept a thank-you letter from David Cameron in which the former prime minister said he was “honoured” to be chosen “as a subject for your unique portrait”.

A spokesperson for the Mayor told The Londoner: “I’ve heard about having a sparkle in your eye but this portrait goes one step further. Mr Azmathullah delivered this striking Swarovski crystal portrait unannounced in person at City Hall several weeks ago.”

They added: “It is currently being kept in storage.” Probably for the best, the 1.5ft x 2ft crystal portrait doesn’t exactly scream for the many not the few.

Brexit… the sequel

To those who thought Brexit was done, think again.

Former MEP Ben Habib has launched Brexit Watch, a new initiative and website that intends to monitor negotiations during the 2020 transition period. Spotted by Politico, Brexit Watch is backed by Global Britain, a Eurosceptic think-tank, and its team features a legal commentator who has “met Michel Barnier repeatedly”.

Habib, who was a Brexit Party MEP, describes himself as “once bitten…twice shy” and “therefore committed to monitoring Brexit until it is properly delivered”. Watch out on your right, Prime Minister.

—

( Juan Naharro G./Contour by Getty Images)

Denise Gough (above), the award-winning stage actor, tells us it’s time for the conversation about predators in showbiz “to start to consider imbalances of power”. Gough, who played Harper Pitt in Angels in America, said: “It’s not always necessarily a gender thing. I’ve also had some terrible experiences at the hands of women in this industry.”

—

Economist Paul Krugman is shocked that Republicans now describe Mitt Romney as a “socialist” just because he voted to convict Donald Trump in his impeachment trial. Krugman told a How To Academy audience in Westminster last night: “This is the guy who said, ‘Corporations are people, my friend.’”

Talent duo toast Monday hopefuls

What better way to see off a Monday than with a glass of wine and a cowboy hat? Britain’s Got Talent judges Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon last night shared a picture of themselves toasting to the last evening of auditions.

Also dodging the Monday blues were guests at an exhibition in Shoreditch celebrating contemporary dealer Angela Flowers’ place at the heart of British art. Flowers was joined by musician Brian Eno. Across town, Louise Redknapp was spotted leaving the Savoy Theatre after performing in Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5 musical. She enthusiastically told her Twitter following: “Great to be back playing Violet at the Savoy with such all the fab cast and team.”

Back to Britain’s Got Talent, where David Walliams displayed the creative prowess of the show’s makeup artists. He shared a photograph of himself with a terrifying prosthetic face mask on. “In charge of security today,” he wrote. No one will be pushing past that.

SW1A

Ex-immigration minister Caroline Nokes (below) posted a video yesterday of a mouse scurrying about in a kitchen area in Portcullis House. We asked her if the Whitehall cats like Larry could help. Nokes replied: “Mice have no place in a catering area and it would seem sensible to unleash the cats into Parliament.” But can even they eradicate Westminster’s pests?

( Leon Neal/Getty Images)

—

Lord Mandelson remembers his revolutionary past. “We… organised against our own [grammar] school to turn it into a comprehensive”, he tells podcast Today In Focus. His headmaster called them “industrial militants who were tearing apart the fabric of the school community”. How times change.

—

Steve Baker posts a picture of “what lobbying looks like” — a box of tea, chocolate, shortbread and jam from pro-Heathrow third runway campaigners. Sounds delici– err, corrupting. Will he consume them? “These are matters for my hard-working staff,” Baker told us solemnly.

Young Tracey had everything but the gall

(Hamish Brown/Contour by Getty Images)

Tracey Thorn (above) wasn’t always a fearless frontwoman. The singer, one half of Everything But The Girl, last night told a 5×15 event how the first band she was in asked her if she could carry a tune. She wanted to try, she said: “But I thought, ‘Well, I can’t do it if anyone’s looking at me.’ So I got in the wardrobe — as you do — and from inside the wardrobe I sang Rebel, Rebel. Which is, you know, a little bit ironic.”

The Rebel in the wardrobe…

Quote of the day

‘I promise to bring a sleeping bag and a box of chocolates’

Mayoral candidate Rory Stewart asks Londoners to invite him into their homes so he can see the capital through their eyes