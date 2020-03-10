🔥The Londoner: Anger rises over NPG job losses🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Politicians, arts figures and unions have voiced concerns over continuing uncertainty over job losses at the National Portrait Gallery (NPG) during its controversial three-year closure for refurbishment, which starts this summer. The NPG announced last year that it would close at the end of June for a £35.5 million redevelopment. The NPG has said that there will “inevitably” be job losses, but that it is “too early” to say how many, leading to staff fears.

Shadow culture secretary Tracy Brabin told The Londoner: “The National Portrait Gallery is one of our most cherished national institutions and it simply couldn’t exist without its hard-working staff. It’s deeply concerning to hear reports that that job losses haven’t been communicated with the workforce in the appropriate manner. I’ll be pressing DCMS and the gallery’s management for answers on this.”

Comedian Shazia Mirza, whose portrait hangs in the gallery next to Nelson Mandela, told The Londoner this morning that she was against the closure. “It’s part of our culture. It’s really sad that it’s going to be closed for three years,” she said. “Young people need to see these icons of people that came before, and they need to see them all the time.” A spokesman for the Public and Commercial Services Union told The Londoner that it had agreed a redundancy avoidance package and negotiations are on-going between the union and the gallery.

The NPG has 270 staff, and 174 permanent employees. It told The Londoner that it was looking for secondments for staff. The refurbishment encompasses a new wing, and a complete rehang of 1,000 exhibits with a rewrite of every single label. Gallery director Nicholas Cullinan said in an interview last week he didn’t want to close, but had to in order to protect the collection during museum updates.

The NPG, sited off Trafalgar Square, is home to famous portraits of William Shakespeare, Henry VIII and Elizabeth I, as well as modern figures including Stormzy. During the update, its portraits will be housed in venues around the country.

English Heritage has disappointed feminists by blocking a plaque celebrating pioneering female doctor Sophia Jex-Blake on the walls of her Harley Street school. Girls’ school Queen’s College had wanted to celebrate one of its most famous students, who fought for women to be able to go to university. The conservation body says that it doesn’t put plaques on schools — although it has made exceptions in the past. Sam Smethers of the Fawcett Society said: “The fact that there is no blue plaque to a female doctor on Harley Street clearly needs addressing.”

Russell Brand pulled a sold-out Australian tour show yesterday because a woman who has tested positive for coronavirus had visited the venue. Brand was due to play at the Perth Concert Hall but cancelled as he is “not happy with the risk for me or for any of you”. The English comic intends to continue his tour Down Under.

Meg Ryan thinks the “self-awareness requirement” that’s part and parcel of modern rom-coms makes them look tired. “They twist and turn a little bit on their laurels,” the When Harry Met Sally star tells Vanity Fair, adding, “it’s a slightly more cynical time and we need a little more irony in our comedy… But I think something new has to happen.”

A host of glamorous figures descended on the Arts Club yesterday for an International Women’s Day tea hosted by breast cancer charity Future Dreams. Victoria Derbyshire posed alongside chef Prue Leith and actors Amanda Mealing and Fay Ripley, who Derbyshire later singled out as a “fantastic woman”. Derbyshire, who herself had cancer, added on her Instagram that Ripley’s “portrayal of Jenny in Cold Feet going through breast cancer was so touching, so realistic, so raw”. Ripley replied, “the pleasure was all mine”.

Earlier in the day the Allbright club had hosted its inaugural Brightlight Awards, which were held to honour “outstanding, visionary women” who inspire “true sisterhood through their actions and achievements.” Love Island’s Laura Whitmore, food writer Jasmine Hemsley, actor Ella Purnell, and athlete Kelly Holmes made the bash. Whitmore told the the audience she was a “huggy person”, which, combined with an accidental cough, left some people she recently met worrying. She added, though, “I’m okay, it’s just a tickle in my throat”. Phew.

Gillian Keegan was delighted to be named one of Westminster’s 100 most influential women and to have been made minister for skills. “You get your new red handbag — your box — and this thing is not allowed to go on the Tube. It’s more important than you!” She told us she injured her husband with the box by accident as he was taking it out of the boot of the car. He joked: “My wife was present but not involved.”

Why does new Tory MP Nickie Aiken call Labour’s Kevin Brennan “Sir”? Because he used to teach her at Radyr comprehensive in Cardiff. He tells us: “I was a useless teacher as she ended up as a Tory MP so it’s now pointless telling her off.”

Tory MP Tracey Crouch is very keen that Parliament isn’t closed due to coronavirus. “Anyone who thinks it’s fun staying at home with a four-year-old doing self-isolation clearly doesn’t have a four-year-old.”

Ed Balls may have been out of politics for more than five years but he’s the most popular Labour politician in the country, according to a recent YouGov survey. The former Strictly Come Dancing star, who was unseated in the 2015 general election, was beaten only by Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson in the most popular politician in the country poll. A friend of Ed’s told The Londoner: “He’ll think it’s funny that it’s taken him years of not being a politician to scale these heights”. The Londoner wonders if Jeremy Corbyn will work on his Gangnam Style to rehabilitate his reputation?

‘The two leads are in their late 50s and have a really healthy sexual relationship. And it’s not repulsive’

