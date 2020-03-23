🔥The Londoner: Alastair Campbell warns Boris Johnson – smarten up your act🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Boris Johnson needs to start combing his hair and expressing sorrow, Alastair Campbell advised over the weekend in a blog post on government communications.

The Londoner understands both ministers and civil servants have been poring over his list of 20 suggestions for the Prime Minister’s briefing team as they deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. “Comb your hair before every briefing. This is not a trivial point. In times of crisis, people look to leaders for confidence and strength. If you look a shambles, the fear people sense is that you are a shambles,” the former Downing Street press secretary says.

He urges: “Express sadness and regret at deaths. I can barely remember you talking about the dead and dying. Empathy matters, and make sure it is not formulaic.”

Some civil servants have been dusting off Campbell’s old crisis comms documents, The Londoner hears. Campbell, who was Tony Blair’s communications director, points out that unlike Johnson’s hero Winston Churchill, the PM is not a master of brevity in crisis comms.

“No more homilies and rambles. Factual. Businesslike. When in doubt, shut up,” Campbell says.

He also raises an eyebrow at Johnson telling the country to approach the crisis “sedulously”, saying even he had to look up its meaning.

Campbell tells him: “Stop charging into the briefings as though you are chasing down that boy you smashed on the rugby field in Japan. People want to see calmness.”

He adds: “Stop hitting the lectern as you speak. It buggers up the sound.”

In the wide-ranging post, he suggests the team should consider running the main news briefing in the morning, should use visuals and graphics and should end the “childish” boycott of “certain news channels and programmes”.

Move over Mr Cummings, let the original Dom back in.

A short favourite for Speaker’s job

John Bercow ended up being known as an iconic Speaker but he may have not have been elected in 2009 if he hadn’t helped place some bets on himself. In new biography Call To Order by Sebastian Whale, friend Michael Keegan recalls how he helped Bercow shorten his odds and be seen as the frontrunner by placing a series of bets at various bookies on him getting the job. The scheme had been jokingly suggested by journalist Michael Crick when the diminutive Bercow first told him he was applying for the role. When Bercow eventually became Speaker, Keegan took his friend for dinner with the winnings. Says Keegan: “That was the best bet he ever gave me.”

No end in sight to the Cromwell road

Hilary Mantel is already working on a stage version of her new book, The Mirror and The Light, she has revealed. The author is writing the script for the adaptation of the long-awaited finale to her trilogy about Henry VIII’s adviser Thomas Cromwell with long-time collaborator Ben Miles, the actor who has previously played Cromwell in stage versions of Mantel’s books.

“We’ll work by email which we often have done and push it through to a script workshop later this year,” Mantel told BBC Radio 2. And Mantel won’t be finished with Cromwell any time soon, and is not short of ideas for more: “Thomas Cromwell on Ice and then there will be the opera.”

Christopher Hitchens’s son Alexander has slapped down his uncle Peter for an article he wrote slamming “curbs on liberties” to stop Covid-19. Begging readers not to listen to Peter’s “extremely harmful and just plain wrong” views, historian Alexander said: “My uncle is a contrarian journalist and not a medical expert of any sort.” The family WhatsApp group must be fun.

As customers bemoaned the lack of pasta in Waitrose Holloway Road, they saw a tall lady stacking shelves. It was CEO Sharon White, noticed punter Charles Grant of the Centre for European Reform. “She was talking to customers and mucking in with colleagues. There was no press or PR.” Proof that this crisis can bring out the best in business.

Keeping their distance.. and their sense of fun

Celebrities continue to find ways to entertain themselves and others from home. Florence Pugh did a wild dance in a gym, and Phillip Schofield slurped some sloe gin while on a walk with his family. Cyclist Chris Hoy’s daughter watched on as he practised for a “virtual F1” race later today, while presenter Nick Grimshaw channelled some inner peace with yoga. Colourful Bake Off host Noel Fielding started an art club for his internet followers, and Gordon Ramsay learned a dance routine with his daughter Tilly

SW1A

Chris Bryant has been paid paid £7,600 for the TV rights to his new book about gay wartime MPs, The Glamour Boys. “It’s got a bit of everything, wartime bravery, illicit sex, political skullduggery,” the Labour MP tells us. Bryant recently made an unsuccessful punt to replace John Bercow as Speaker. He hopes to bag the role on the TV show.

Emily Thornberry’s maiden election victory in 2005 ended with a bitter taste for Lib Dem rival Bridget Fox. At the first council meeting after the contest, Lib Dem council members decided to eat Fox’s superfluous congratulatory cake, bought with such confidence. “They cut it open — it had gone rotten” Thornberry told the Spectator. “We laughed!”

When a reader asked The Guardian: “I am single and in my 70s. Should I have an affair with a married man?” former minister Alistair Burt had only one question: “Does he have toilet roll?”

Quote of the day: ‘Fatten the curve’

Cook Nigella Lawson is writing indulgent recipes for her online followers during quarantine. We can relate…