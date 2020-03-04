🔥The Londoner: A chilli reception for Corbyn's foes🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Jeremy Corbyn and Sadiq Khan last night played starring roles in Westminster’s oddest and most spectacular tradition— the British Kebab Awards. But even the joyous bonding experience of a late-night kebab didn’t ease the political tensions.

Corbyn, who posed for selfies with Tories, used his speech to stick a subtle skewer into the people who have betrayed him. “When you go through difficult times and you’ve still got friends and supporters, you know who your friends are,” he said, to a smattering of boos. Well, one person who certainly isn’t a supporter is Tory MP Jonathan Gullis.

The Londoner spotted Gullis taking a picture of one of his constituents and Corbyn. Would he keep the snap as a personal souvenir? We asked. “No, mate, I’d use it as a fing dart board,” he replied. Charming. So much for “being kind”.

Dehenna Davison, who is partial to a lamb shish with garlic, was also spotted smiling for a selfie with Corbyn. She told us about her favourite kebab experience. “When I’d just got my flat in London, I ended up ordering some mixed grill just so the dog could have something. That was probably number one”, she said.

The London Mayor, meanwhile, enjoyed handing out the awards, telling the audience “the best speeches are like the best politicians: they should be short”.

Labour deputy leader candidate Angela Rayner revealed she wouldn’t share a kebab with her flatmate Rebecca Long-Bailey because the leadership hopeful has stolen a Pot Noodle from her in the past. “She’s had my Pot Noodle she’s not having my chicken kebab, she’s had my chicken and mushroom Pot Noodle,” she said.

The Londoner had a run-in with Corbyn over kebabs as we touched a sore spot. He told us he’s tried to make his own but he’s “not very good at it. You’ve got to have a certain patience to get the herbs and things right”.

Would he soon have more time on his hands to perfect his technique?

Put out, the Labour leader huffed: “No. No. Very, very busy.”

The pub v publicity

Nigel Farage would move mountains for a moment in the spotlight.

“He’d be sitting there in the pub in Place du Luxembourg, after a hard day sitting in the pub in Place du Luxembourg… and Newsnight [would] call. An opportunity for three minutes,” Gawain Towler, Ukip’s former press secretary, recalled at a Mile End Institute event last night.

“He’d be on the Eurostar to London… the tiniest thing that was available he went for it.”

And Farage’s appeal?

“He’s human. We all knew he drinks, he smokes and he shags a bit.”

Bernie Sanders is looking for an unpaid volunteer in London to help manage his press relations. The job begins immediately and runs until March 10, when the Democrats Abroad primary ends. Sanders usually pays his interns $15 per hour, but the press officer will join what is an all-volunteer crew. That’s commitment to the cause. Sanders loves to talk the injustice of low wages, what about no wages?

Comedian Jo Brand says she’s never been seen as cool by her kids, but once her fame did give her daughter Maisie pause for thought. After her eldest’s first day of reception, Brand tells Jessie Ware’s podcast, she came home and quietly asked her mother: “Are you Jo Brand?”

A lot of Tracey at HIV charity auction

Tracey Emin

Tracey Emin attended last night’s Auction 2020 at Christie’s in aid of the Terrence Higgins Trust, the HIV and sexual health charity. Emin contributed a print of her 2016 work I KEPT THINKING OF YOU to the lots.

This morning, pupils and teachers packed out Wembley Arena to hear talks from Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore, refugee and inspirational speaker Maya Ghazal, activist Athian Akec, model Adwoa Aboah and singer Leona Lewis at an event in aid of WE Day UK, which encourages young people to take part in positive social change.

In south-east London, Richard Bacon presented a Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust award to Dr Waqas Khaliq, the ICU consultant, who “when I was fast asleep on a trolley with a happy triumvirate of multiple organ failure, sepsis and a double lung infection, took the very specific decisions that saved my life”. Khaliq was too busy to collect his award at the ceremony, so Bacon gave it to him in the hospital. Fair to say he earned that.

SW1A

Westminster has more exposure and outraging public decency offences than any other London borough, with 475 offences taking place there between 2017 to 2019, an FOI request reveals. “Westminster has huge footfall and the highest rates for many crime types,” a Met spokesman said. There’s no suggestion of misbehaving politicians, despite recent footage of new Tory MP James Grundy flashing in a Leigh pub in 2007. The naked truth.

Charlotte Nichols MP reveals a big Westminster secret: there’s a ladies for MPs near the Parliamentary Labour Party office with a bath. Nichols tells us: “If we finish early one Thursday I’m going to take a lush bath bomb in there and one of those little mini bottles of wine.”

—

But not all Parliamentary washrooms are so lavish. Speaking in the Commons yesterday, Chris Bryant revealed there are lots of loos in Parliament “that do not work properly” and “in which there is no soap”. Good time to fix that.

Quote of the day

‘This might be a terrible novel’

The admirably honest Oliver Letwin publicising his own novel this morning