The London West Hollywood is exactly what you picture when dreaming of a stay in Los Angeles.

The 5-star hotel is tucked around the corner from Hollywood’s iconic Sunset Strip, creating an exclusive feel from the moment you pull up to the massive entrance through the ivy-covered archways.

All-suite accommodations and a guest-only rooftop are perhaps part of the hotel’s allure for A-list clients like Gwen Stefani, Bella Hadid and Justin Bieber (though, arguably, the hotel’s true celebs are its two bulldogs, Winston and Churchill).

(Courtesy of The London West Hollywood)

But don’t be fooled. The London is all sophistication without any stuffiness – making it worthy of becoming your LA go-to or a special occasion splurge.

The lowdown

(Courtesy of The London West Hollywood)

Conveniently located in trendy West Hollywood, The London is about a 10-minute car ride from LA favorites like Beverly Hills and Melrose Avenue.

First opened in 2008, the hotel has seen several makeovers since, enhancing its take on modern luxury. From the elegant lobby with plush velvet sofas to the private members club-inspired fitness center, every aspect of The London takes that laidback, California-cool vibe and elevates it just a touch.

The hotel’s very adorable mascots, Winston and Churchill (Courtesy of The London West Hollywood)

The latest round of renovations included the rooftop pool deck, which includes a saltwater pool framed by palm trees and plenty of outdoor seating for lounging or dining – but more on that later.

It’s also a dog-friendly hotel, naming two bulldogs – Winston and Churchill – as its official mascots.

Replicas of the dogs can be seen throughout the hotel (most impressively at the pool), but the real-life dogs live with two staff members and like to hang out at the hotel during the day.

The rooms

A Gate Suite bedroom (Courtesy of The London West Hollywood)

Offering suites only – 221 to be exact – every room is at least 725-square-feet with a separate sitting area that includes a personal wet bar and Plum Automatic Wine Dispenser, a terrace for soaking up every minute of the LA sun and a spa-worthy bathroom larger than a NYC apartment (complete with a soaking tub and dual shower).

The rooms were designed by David Collins Studio in muted tones that give the already spacious suites an airy and relaxing feel.

(Courtesy of The London West Hollywood)

If you’re traveling solo or with a partner, London, Chelsea or Vista style suites are your best bet, while the two full bed option of the Vista Double and Vista Ada suites are better for smaller groups. And anyone looking for unrivalled city views will want to opt for a Crown suite.

For even more space, The London offers several one and two-bedroom suite options to choose from – all of which are 1,250-square-feet or larger and give you a separate seating area, guest bathroom and in some cases, multiple balconies and a kitchenette.

The rooftop deck of the Vivienne Westwood Penthouse (Courtesy of The London West Hollywood)

If you’re really dedicated to a luxe experience, The London is home to the largest penthouse in all of Los Angeles.

Taking inspiration from and featuring custom interiors designed by fashion designer, Vivienne Westwood, the palatial two-story penthouse is 11,000-square-feet in total and includes a private rooftop deck that’s large enough for 300 guests.

Eating and drinking

The hotel’s Boxwood restaurant, which also serves complimentary breakfast each morning (Courtesy of The London West Hollywood)

Every morning, the hotel offers complimentary breakfast in the Boxwood restaurant, which is bordered by windows that give you outdoor views as you dine.

The European-style buffet includes everything from coffee, tea and juices to assorted pastries, parfaits and fresh fruit, though you can also order additional items priced separately if you have a craving for something like avocado toast.

The hotel’s complimentary European-style buffet (Courtesy of The London West Hollywood)

Boxwood is open for every meal, from breakfast to dinner. Headed by chef Anthony Keene, the menu features a mix of classic English favorites like fish and chips with California-inspired fare like a spinach salad with fresh shrimp, mango and avocado and a grilled octopus and risotto that’s a must-have starter.

There’s a stunning bar as well, with a marble stone top and skylights overhead, if you’re looking for something more casual. And the spacious sitting room also hosts a traditional English tea on Saturdays and Sundays (plus, a children’s geared Magical Tea menu).

The London Bar, which was renovated in 2018 (Courtesy of The London West Hollywood)

24-hour room service is also available if you find yourself in need of any additional snacks.

The pool

The newly renovated rooftop pool offers panoramic views of Los Angeles (Courtesy of The London West Hollywood)

There are rooftop pools, and then there is The London’s rooftop pool. Reserved for guests-only (so you’re sure to actually get a lounger), the deck offers stunning panoramic views of LA.

You can choose to rent out a cabana if you want more privacy, or just grab a regular lounger if you plan to soak up the sun with a good book in between dips in the saltwater pool.

(Courtesy of The London West Hollywood)

Be sure to order the truffle parmesan fries and a cocktail – or, if you’re all about balance, pair your fries with the hotel’s green juice (which is actually delicious, and the only green juice I’ve ever recommended in my life).

In the warmer months, you can also opt for a more formal al fresco meal at the Boxwood On The Roof. And because the rooftop is even open at night, the firepits and cozy couches are perfect for a quiet wind down.

Things to do

(Courtesy of The London West Hollywood)

You could honestly never leave the hotel and be happy, but because this is LA, there are plenty of nearby options. Typical tourist attractions like the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Griffith Observatory and studio tours like Paramount Pictures and Warner Bros. are all a 30-minute drive or less.

For a more low-key afternoon, I suggest heading to Beverly Hills for coffee at Alfred and a manicure at Olive & June (where you might spot Kendall Jenner).

Afterward, you’re steps away from luxury shopping destination, Rodeo Drive, and the new Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura restaurant.

If you’re looking for evening plans, hitting up some of the most iconic bars along the Sunset Strip is a must. West Hollywood is also home to some of LA’s most popular restaurants like Lucques, Ysabel and Catch LA.