🔥The London-based beauty brands pivoting their businesses to make hand sanitiser🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused a global shortage of hand sanitiser and antibacterial hand wipes.

Hospitals, businesses and individuals are all facing shortages, while virus infection rates are on the rise.

The situation is exacerbated by the fact that stocks of isopropyl alcohol, a key ingredient in hand gels and alcohol wipes, are in short supply in Europe, with prices for the chemical on the rise.

Companies that make highly concentrated alcohol products (and indeed particularly those with stocks of denatured alcohol) are well positioned to pivot their businesses to make antibacterial liquids and gels. Earlier this week LVMH announced that it would be repurposing three of its fragrance factories in France to make hand sanitiser, and no doubt the coming weeks may see other major beauty brands follow suit.

But it’s not just the big businesses that are lending a hand. Several of London’s boutique beauty brands have made big business decisions in a bid to keep the country safe.

Sarah Brown, founder of Pai skincare

Two weeks ago London-based organic skincare brand Pai decided it was time to mobilise its labs in Acton, West London to create the hygiene product everyone wants to get their hands on.

“We’ve never done a hand sanitiser before,” says brand founder Sarah Brown. “But realising the shortage about three weeks ago we decided we should be putting our on-site London factory, three chemists and lab to work for the greater good in these challenging times.

“I am so proud of how the team rallied together to launch a brand new product in two weeks, rather than the 18 months they are used to spending perfecting a product.”

Pai has decided to call its hand gel ‘Acton Spirit’ because, says Brown, “we felt it summed up the amazing resilience and community spirit we are seeing here in West London.

The initial batch will be given away free to Pai’s neighbouring schools, nurseries and charities, with stock for customers on the way. The brand plans to give bottles away with existing orders first, before letting it go on sale to new customers

“The packaging may be a little makeshift initially – we’re over-labelling existing tubes for speed – but I figured you’d be forgiving provided it worked!”

London-based luxury fragrance brand Ormonde Jayne has also tweaked its production lines to add sanitiser to its offering of sensational scents. The brand, which has a store in Burlington Arcade, started brewing its own sanitiser five weeks ago, initially just so that all the 33 Ormonde Jayne employees would have enough for themselves and their families. From March 19, Ormonde Jayne will begin offering a complimentary 8ml spray of the gel, made in the Ormonde Jayne workshop in Kent, to all online and in-store shoppers with any purchase.

“As a privately owned perfume house that manufacturers its own perfume, we are in a unique position, having a denatured alcohol license, to be able to manufacture a hand sanitiser,” explains brand founder and owner Linda Pilkington. “Our formula contains 80 per cent denatured alcohol, 20 per cent antiseptic aloe vera gel and tea tree oil.”

For East London-based small batch sustainable skincare label MontaMonta, it was a case of using up its last 10 litres of denatured alcohol to supply its clients in the hospitality industry with some free supplies.

MontaMonta hand sanitiser

“We’ve been asked a lot recently to produce a hand sanitiser for obvious reasons,” said the brand. “Unfortunately there’s currently a worldwide shortage of denatured alcohol, every UK supplier is out of stock. A backbone of our business is the supply of hand wash and balm to bars/restaurants/cafes/lunch spots across London and beyond. Right now the hospitality industry is facing an existential crisis and most staff don’t have the luxury of working from home.”

Making the most of the inherent agility afforded to a small brand, MontaMonta has produced a small quantity of big hand sanitizer sprays that it has started to distribute free of charge to its hospitality accounts for staff and guests use.

Soap and water still remains the best method of prevention, but with the World Health Organisation recommending sanitising hand gel as second best to a sink, hand gel is something the city needs to survive this crisis.

And it’s heartening to see that alongside major global brands, some of London’s smaller independent beauty brands have stepped up to keep the city’s paws pristine.