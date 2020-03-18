🔥The literary universe has improvised to stay afloat🔥

Coronavirus is dominating everything at the moment, and rightly so. Now that everyone who can is hunkering down at home and self-isolating, recommendations for a good book (or 10) are much in demand, but that doesn’t mean that the industry isn’t taking a huge hit.

Book launches, readings and events are being cancelled, which means authors, publishers and bookshops are having to improvise in order to stay afloat. Bookshops may well have closed their doors to browsers, but most are still technically open for business, taking orders online or by phone that could then be posted, or, if you live close by, delivered by booksellers-turned-couriers. Burley Fisher Books in Haggerston, for example, is delivering orders by bike in Hackney, while Topping & Company in Bath is offering free postage for orders of more than £50.

Far too often we are confronted with the nastier elements of Twitter, but in recent days my feed has been a heartening outpouring of support and kind words between members of the literary community.

Writers and readers alike are endorsing newly published books, the authors of which have been forced to cancel their book tours, encouraging anyone who had tickets to events to use their refunded money to buy a copy of the book regardless (preferably from your local independent store). Some especially generous and enterprising authors are loudly championing the works of their peers.

David Nicholls, author of the bestselling One Day, has just announced that in future weeks he’ll be using Twitter to host a series of virtual book launches for writers who’ve lost out on real-world parties. And the writer William Sutcliffe, who’s married to author Maggie O’Farrell, has informed us that his wife (who is not on Twitter herself) will be taking over his feed at 8pm on March 31 so she can hold a virtual book launch for her forthcoming Women’s Prize-longlisted novel Hamnet (which, incidentally, tells the story of the death of the child of a certain famous playwright during the plague in 1596). “Please join her here,” he wrote. “Bring a bottle.”

Meanwhile, bookshops and other event venues will have to get inventive. I run Bitch Lit, a monthly feminist book group at Waterstones in Gower Street, but we’ve cancelled all meetings for the foreseeable future. Instead I’m using the group’s Instagram account to post recommendations of titles people can read in the interim.

In the US, the Brooklyn store Books Are Magic has announced it is adopting a virtual events programme. They recorded their first event, sans audience, with author Hilary Leichter and her publisher Emily Gould, before the NYC lockdown came into effect, so it will be interesting to see how shops here in the UK try to adapt their own events programmes so they’re still viable in these as yet uncharted times.