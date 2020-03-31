🔥The List: These candles will light up your WFH workspace🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Regardless of whether your WFH space is a carefully curated oasis of potted plants and neatly organised stationery, or a clutter of cookie crumbs and toddler paraphernalia, a well-chosen candle can prove the difference between calm and chaos.

Or at least as far as your Instagram feed is concerned. Here’s our guide to the best desk mates to suit every temp office brief.

The one that’s just like being in the office

Anya Hindmarch (Anya Hindmarch)

Missing the reassuringly familiar office fug? Anya Hindmarch’s coffee candle invokes the scent of a freshly-brewed cafetière, minus the annoying colleagues.

The one that brings the outdoors indoors

Floral Street Spring Bouquet Candle (Floral Street)

Floral Street’s Spring Bouquet candle combines rhubarb, hyacinth and cedarwood — the ideal deskmate for quarantiners lacking a garden.

The one that doubles as a beauty hack

We are Paradoxx // taken from CHP (We are Paradoxx)

The Mind Blown treatment candle from clean beauty brand We Are Paradoxx doesn’t just smell nice. Pour the oil onto your hand and massage into skin and hair for a multitasking treat at your WFH desk.

The one with as much zen as a Zoom yoga session

(Kalmar)

Blended with balancing bergamot, relaxing iris and anxiety-extinguishing frankincense, Kalmar’s Calm candle is the key to keeping your cool.

