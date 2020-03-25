🔥The List: Here are some cute things you can buy while also giving back to the community🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

In the market for a little retail therapy?

Make a beeline for brands that are working to making sure your clothing purchases help those in need.

From the bags funding local community organisations to the cashmere sweater giveaway designed to spread a little love, here are just some of the ways brands are giving back.

Sézane

Sezane is donating 10 per cent of all proceeds to emergency aid fund for French hospitals (Sezane)

The new collection from the cult Parisian label has just landed online along with the news that 10 per cent of all proceeds will be donated to the emergency aid fund for French hospitals.

sezane.com

Three Graces London

Three Graces London (Three Graces London)

Until next Wednesday, 100 per cent of the online net sales generated by resortwear label Three Graces London will go directly to Crisis to help protect the homeless through the coronavirus outbreak.

threegraceslondon.com

Cefinn

Cefinn (Cefinn)

For the next four weeks, workwear label Cefinn will donate £5 from every order to Age UK and food bank charity The Trussell Trust to help those most vulnerable.

cefinn.com

Paradise Row

Paradise Row (Paradise Row )

East London bag brand Paradise Row is selling factory seconds of its core collection and giving 100 per cent of the proceeds to the local institutions which inspired them, from community arts social enterprise Stitches in Time to The Pearly Kings and Queens Society. Enter the code SUPPORTYOURLOCAL at checkout.

£130, paradiserowlondon.com

Chinti & Parker

Chinti & Parker (Adam Hinton)

Spread a little love by nominating someone deserving in your community to win one of Chinti & Parker’s Love cashmere sweaters — the brand has 25 to give away from this week, chosen at random in a daily draw.

chintiandparker.com