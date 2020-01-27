🔥The Lion King (2019) is coming to Disney Plus tomorrow🔥

THE LION KING – Featuring the voices of James Earl Jones as Mufasa, and JD McCrary as Young Simba, Disney’s “The Lion King” is directed by Jon Favreau. In theaters July 29, 2019…© 2019 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The Lion King (2019) will be able to stream on Disney Plus on Jan. 28, 2020.

Disney fans can rejoice as The Lion King (2019) is finally coming to Disney Plus. It was disappointing not to see the blockbuster film added as soon as the streaming service was launched back in November but now it is here for all of us to see.

The Lion King hit theaters back on July 19, 2019, and became one of the biggest releases of the entire year. The film was the second top-grossing movie of 2019. Disney Plus already has the top-grossing movie of 2019 on its platform in Avengers: End Game.

The film has a full slate of star-studded celebrities that joined the cast. Simba is voiced by Donald Glover and Nala is voiced by the Grammy award-winning musician, Beyonce Knowles.

But what makes the film even more unique is that James Earl Jones returned to voice the beloved Mufasa. If you are a fan of the original Lion King then you will know that James’ voice adds a deep and powerful force to the character of Mufasa.

The Lion King (2019) is one of the most anticipated films to join the streaming service since its release a few months ago. Disney lovers and fans of the film, in general, can’t hold in their excitement for this film to join Disney Plus!

Another remake that was recently added to Disney Plus was Aladdin (2019).

To be honest with you, I’m not a huge fan of remakes. But so far, I’ve been very impressed with Disney and the way they have been able to stay true to the originals. Yes, that includes The Lion King. The original animated film that was released in 1994 was and still remains my favorite Disney movie of all time. Walking into the theatre last year when it was released, I was very nervous but I walked out blown away.

If you have yet to see The Lion King (2019) and you don’t want to pay for the movie itself, Disney Plus is a great plan b. Not only will you get this film but you’ll be able to stream over 100 different titles that Netflix or any other streaming service for that matter, doesn’t have.

If you don’t already have Disney Plus you can purchase the streaming service now for just $6.99/mo. or $69.99/yr.