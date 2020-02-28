🔥The Letter for the King: Netflix shares the trailer for the upcoming fantasy series🔥

THE LETTER FOR THE KING- Credit: Petr Dobias/Netflix Netflix is giving us a lot to look forward to in March. After Netflix shared the official trailer, The Letter for the King looks like it is one you don’t want to miss.The Letter for the King is a Netflix fantasy adventure series that is coming to the streaming platform on Friday, March 20. The trailer is non-stop action mixed in with some fantasy elements.The upcoming Netflix original series stars Amir Wilson (His Dark Materials) who plays Tiuri a knight in training that is sent on a quest to get a letter to the king. Wilson also stars in another fantasy series, His Dark Materials, which is expected to return in the fall on HBO.Thaddea Graham, Gijs Blom and Ruby Serkis also star in the upcoming Netflix series. According to Netflix, we can also expect an appearance by Ruby’s father, Andy Serkis. The series is based on a young adult fantasy novel from the 1960s written by Dutch author Tonke Dragt.The new series only consists of six episodes, but hopefully, this is just the beginning of this story.Netflix released a teaser trailer earlier in February and has now released the official trailer for our viewing pleasure.Check out the trailer below!The trailer shows us a group of young people embarking on a quest that they might not be equipped to see to completion. But, we do get a glimpse of individuals possessing specific skills that can help them work together to complete their mission.The young adults are taking over with shows like Stranger Things, Locke and Key and I Am Not Okay With This. This series is based on a young adult book so it makes sense that it would follow that genre. With the success of The Witcher, Netflix is smart to introduce another fantasy series so quickly.Let us know what you think of The Letter for the King in the comments below.