🔥The Letter for the King is a must-watch and it’s coming to Netflix tonight🔥

THE LETTER FOR THE KING- Credit: Petr Dobias/Netflix The Letter for the King is the next Netflix original series to add to your watchlist, and it’s coming to Netflix tonight.If you’re a fan of medieval TV shows and fantasy shows, Netflix has the perfect show for you, The Letter for the King. Luckily, you don’t have to wait much longer to watch the new Netflix original series.The Letter for the King is coming to Netflix at 12: 01 a.m. PT on Friday, March 20. If you stay up late on Thursday night, you can watch the first episode as soon as it’s available.The new series is based on the book of the same name by Tonke Dragt. The series was created by Will Davies.Amir Wilson, Ruby Ashbourne Serkis, Gjis Blom and Thaddea Graham star in the series along with two Lord of the Rings alums, David Wenham, who played Faramir, and Andy Serkis, who played Gollum.This show has an excellent cast. Wilson, who stars in His Dark Materials, is great. Remember his name when he’s starring in blockbuster movies in the next few years!In the series, Tiuri (Wilson), a teenager going through the process to become a knight, is swept up in a dangerous mission to deliver a letter to the king. Tiuri’s quest could save the world from a prince, played by Blom, hellbent on power and destruction.Check out the trailer below!This show is really, really good, and it’s definitely worth staying up until midnight or even later to watch on Netflix. I know there are so many people looking for something to watch on Netflix right now, and this a show you want to watch as soon as you can.There are only six episodes in the first season, so you should be able to binge-watch this series, well, today if you don’t have anything else going on.I can’t wait for you all to see this great series. It’s been a while since we’ve had any good medieval-fantasy show to binge-watch on Netflix! That ends tonight!The Letter for the King hits Netflix tonight at midnight PT! Make sure you don’t miss it!Will you be staying up to watch the movie? Let us know in the comments section below!