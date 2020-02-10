🔥The Leonardo DiCaprio girlfriend list: The romantic timeline of a serial modelizer🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

At the Golden Globes in 2016, Leonardo DiCaprio looked a little put out when the show’s host Tina Fey introduced him to the stage with the words: “And now, like a supermodel’s vagina, let’s all give a warm welcome to Leonardo DiCaprio.”

He might not have loved the joke, but like all good gags, there was an element of truth to it: Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend list reads like a who’s who of runway models. The 45-year-old Hollywood star has dated some of the biggest names in the fashion world – including Gisele Bundchen and Eva Herzigova – and one or two stars of Hollywood too (remember Blake Lively?).

But recently, DiCaprio made his relationship with 22-year-old actress and model Camila Morrone Oscars official, when he and his girlfriend sat front and center during the ceremony. It was their most noteworthy public appearance yet.

Prior to Morrone, DiCaprio dated a number of famous faces you’ll definitely recognize.

The early years

Speculation over Leonardo DiCaprio’s romantic life began in earnest over 20 years ago when he first rose to international fame in the 1990s. His first high profile girlfriend was rumored to be Brittany Daniel, who you might remember from Sweet Valley High fame. After starring together in The Basketball Diaries (1995) the two were said to have linked up in real life. DiCaprio then went out with model and actress Kristen Zang for two years, sometimes referred to as the original “one that got away.”

The supermodels

Into the late 1990s and early ‘aughts, DiCaprio dated a line-up of high profile models, including Amber Valletta (who he reportedly sought out after spotting her in a magazine – if only all set-ups could be that easy), Eva Herzigova (who later described DiCaprio as a “wonderful person”) and most famously Gisele Bündchen, who he went out with for five years.

The couple’s split was said to be amicable, with conflicting schedules and divergent careers to blame. “Six months of being on location or being off in Morocco or someplace like that is not the best thing for a relationship. A lot of your life is put on hold when you make movies. Everything, whether personal relationships or friendships, is put on ice when you go on location for five or six months, away from everybody,” DiCaprio would tell Esquire.

In her book Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, Bundchen later reflected on her relationship with DiCaprio. “Everyone who crosses our path is a teacher, they come into our lives to show us something about ourselves,” she wrote, “and I think that’s what he was. What is good versus bad. I honor him for what he was.”

After Gisele, DiCaprio went long term with VS Angel Bar Rafaeli. He would date the Israeli model on and off from 2005 to 2011.

Blake Lively (and more models)

Who could forget DiCaprio’s romance with Blake Lively? While it only lasted five months, the two dated in 2011 during the peak of Lively’s Gossip Girl fame and enjoyed vacations together to Disneyland and Italy.

Next up, there was a run of models: DiCaprio dated Madalina Ghenea, Erin Heatherton, Toni Garrn, and Sports Illustrated star Kelly Rohrbach, who he was spotted wheeling around town with on a Citi Bike (he is, after all, an eco-warrior).

Then, there was the rumored flirtation with Rihanna at a Paris nightclub, though their short-lived fling was (sadly) never confirmed.

Now: Camilla Morrone

DiCaprio now has a steady girlfriend in Camilla Morrone. He’s been with the (you guessed it) model turned actress for over a year now, as they were first said to be dating at the end of 2017.

22-year-old Morrone is no stranger to Hollywood. Her stepfather is Al Pacino and DiCaprio appears to have received the actor’s blessing, as the couples have been spotted out on double dates.

A source told E! News, “It is getting more serious. They’ve been inseparable for the last year and are crazy about one another. They’ve gotten to know each other’s families and they love being together.”

The pair traveled to Cannes together to promote their films, DiCaprio’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Morrone’s Mickey and the Beast. DiCaprio clearly isn’t keen to have his current dating life in the spotlight though – on a dinner date with Morrone in LA, he wore all black and walked the streets with his hood up and hat shielding his face from curious onlookers. They have yet to be seen on the red carpet together.

Morrone even stood up for her relationship with DiCaprio on Instagram. After she posted a photo of Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart, she received some hateful comments and turned to her Instagram stories to brush off said hate. In a video, she said, “Good morning people and happy Friday. I just read some of the comments on my Instagram and…my God, people are so mean and full of anger with people that they know nothing about. I guess I just hope on this Friday that people learn to live with a little less hatred and place their time and interests elsewhere because living without hatred feels pretty good.”

