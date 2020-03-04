🔥The Laughing Heart transforms private dining room into 'audiophile's dream'🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Charlie Mellor, the owner of the Laughing Heart in Hackney, has transformed the restaurant’s private dining room into what’s being billed as “an audiophile’s dream”.

Mellor has ripped out much of the downstairs, known as the Cave, into a spot where the sound and music played will be as important as the food and drink served. The space, described as modern brutalist in design with touches of Art Deco, has been built with its new sound system in mind, featuring multiple speakers worth thousands of pounds.

The idea for a refit was borne out of a DJ set by Hot Chip/LCD Soundsystem man Al Doyle, who played a party at the restaurant last year. Mellor, inspired by the set, invited Doyle to dinner along with LCD Soundsystem frontman James Murphy; the trio decided there was potential to remodel the room and dedicate it to sound. With the help of Clove Clove owner Daniel Willis, that’s what’s happened.

With one wall entirely lit by candles, the Cave is intended to be a relaxing spot where guests will focus on what’s playing; details are still under wraps but the PR puff says “prominent figures” are already booked to perform.

The fully sound-proofed room – the restaurant upstairs will not be affected by whoever plays downstairs – will remain bookable as a private dining room, able to seat 18.

The reimagined space will launch this Sunday, March 8, with a party originally intended for RAW Wine Week, which has since been cancelled owing to Coronavirus.