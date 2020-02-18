🔥The latest on protests across Canada in support of anti-pipeline demonstrators🔥

More than a dozen anti-pipeline protesters blocked the driveway of B.C. Premier’s John Horgan’s Victoria-area home Tuesday morning, to attempt a “citizen’s arrest” on Horgan and prevent him from attending today’s provincial budget announcement at the legislature.

However, the premier had already left home before the protesters had arrived. Instead two of the activists were arrested by police, who found them lying down on the premier’s driveway, when they arrived on scene at 8 a.m. PST

Yet, Heidi Eisenhuth says the protest got the reaction it wanted. The premier, out of concern for his wife had returned to his home half an hour after the police and lost his temper with the protesters. “He was very angry and he swore at us,” said Eisenhuth, with a chuckle. “That’s what we’re looking for — him, to understand how it feels.”

The protest was carried out by the ground Extinction Rebellion Vancouver Island, as a show of support for the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, who have long opposed the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline across northern B.C., which would run through Wet’suwet’en territory.

Members of the group Extinction Rebellion Vancouver Island said Monday they would attempt a “citizen’s arrest” to show support for Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and disrupt the provincial budget, due to be delivered later today.

Four RCMP vehicles were called to Horgan’s home in Langford where two people were lying across the driveway while others stood in the street.

The two in the driveway were taken into custody.

Horgan, along with his security detail, left for the legislature a few minutes later.

Opposition Leader Andrew Wilkinson issued a response on social media to the protest saying, “no one in B.C. should ever feel unsafe in their homes or at their workplace.”

He says that is not the way democracy works. (CTV, The Canadian Press)