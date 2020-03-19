🔥The Last Kingdom season 4 is heading to Netflix in April 2020🔥

The Last Kingdom

Series 3 Episode 1

Alexander Dreymon as Uhtred

Uhtred battles on

Orbital Strangers The Last Kingdom season 4 finally has an official release date. We can join Uhtred in his next journey in April 2020. Are you ready?As we wonder about what we’ll get to watch while we’re stuck in the house, Netflix is making sure we’re covered. There’s great news for the Arslings out there. The Last Kingdom season 4 is heading to the streamer in April.Netflix confirmed The Last Kingdom season 4 will head to Netflix on Apr. 23. It’s the biggest release of April, one that many of us have been (im)patiently waiting for since the news that we were definitely getting a fourth season.Right now, we don’t know all that much about what to expect. Netflix’s official release states: As Edward and Aethelflaed spar over the future of Mercia and their father’s dream of a united England, Uhtred tries to recover his lost birthright.It’s not surprising to hear that Edward and Aethelflaed have different views on how to unite England. They both have different options about the Viking situation as a whole, but they also have similar feelings that the Danes aren’t necessarily bad. Both have come to know Uhtred well, knowing that there are good and bad on both sides of the coin.And yet, we saw Alfred the Great falter in his support for the Danes. He came to hate and love Uhtred at the same time, making it difficult to see England be united under one kingdom. It didn’t help his pious wife was constantly whispering in his ear. Now there’s a chance Edward will listen to his mother, which can cause problems for all Danes.On top of that, Uhtred will feel like his duty to Wessex is over with Alfred’s death. It’s time for him to get his birthright back. This has been a goal from the very beginning of the series. Could The Last Kingdom season 4 finally see him kill his backstabbing uncle?There isn’t a promo for the new season yet. We have just had glimpses from behind the scenes photos so far. But the lack of promo material doesn’t stop us being 100% excited about The Last Kingdom season 4.