🔥The Last Five Years review: Single takes on a couple's collapse🔥

A bit of Manhattan sparkle arrives in SE1 with Jason Robert Brown’s high-concept, low-maintenance musical. This 2001 two-hander explores the relationship of a young, straight couple, from first meeting to divorce. He tells it from beginning to end, she from end to beginning. They take turns accompanying each other on a baby grand piano, backed up by a five-piece band on the balcony. They duet only on their wedding day.

The score and lyrics are mostly sharp, smart and bouncy; Jonathan O’Boyle’s production is atmospheric and slick. Oli Higginson is attractive and clear-voiced as Jamie, Molly Lynch even better as Cathy.

Yet the structure means we get two monologues, no dialogue, so see the pair only as they see themselves. And, oh God, Jamie is a successful writer, Cathy a needy actress. This artsy onanism feels even more irksome as Brown based the story on his own first marriage.

It’s not entirely one-sided — Lynch gets the best numbers, such as the witty Climbing Uphill, detailing the humiliations of auditions. Higginson is lumbered with The Schmuel Song, a laboured expression of Jamie’s Jewish identity that undoes the hilarity of his earlier whoop of cultural betrayal, Shiksa Goddess.

Quibbles aside, it’s a very enjoyable 90 minutes, with the feel of an intimate cabaret session. Higginson and Lynch sweetly take a bow together, not separately.

Until March 28 (0207 407 0234, southwarkplayhouse.co.uk)

Southwark Playhouse

SE1 6BD