🔥The Kissing Booth 2 release date on Netflix, cast, trailer and more🔥

The Kissing Booth – Netflix movies – Credit: Marcos Cruz The Kissing Booth 2 starring Joey King, Joel Courtney and Jacob Elordi is coming to Netflix soon!The Kissing Booth 2 is the sequel to the popular Netflix film, The Kissing Booth, that premiered in 2018, which was based on the Beth Reekles novel of the same name. The first Netflix movie is one of the most popular Netflix original movies so far.The Kissing Booth 2 is based on Reekles’ book, The Kissing Booth 2: Going The Distance. It was released earlier this year.Below, we shared the expected release date for the new movie on Netflix, along with the cast, synopsis, trailer and more.The Kissing Booth 2 release date on NetflixWe’ve been hoping to see The Kissing Booth 2 release date announced for the last few months. Netflix hasn’t announced the release date yet, but it should be announced in the near future.We’ve also been expecting to see the movie on the streaming service sometime this spring. Unfortunately, we didn’t see the movie in March and April, but we still have hope for that spring release date.Most likely, we’ll see The Kissing Booth 2 on Netflix in May 2020. If not May, I think we could see the movie in June.The first film premiered on Netflix in May 2018, and filming on the sequel wrapped in August 2019. Generally, there’s about a six to eight-month gap between the end of production and the release date for Netflix original movies. There’s a lot of variance with that, but that’s what it appears for the Netflix sequels we’ve seen so far.We’ll let you know the official release date for The Kissing Booth 2 when we find out! Stay tuned for more information about the movie.The Kissing Booth 2 castAll the main cast from The Kissing Booth is back for the sequel!Joey King returns as Elle Evans, while Joel Courtney is back as her best friend, Lee. Jacob Elordi returns as Noah, Elle’s boyfriend. Those are the three main characters in the movie.Other supporting characters from the first film will be back, as well, including Molly Ringwald, Bianca Bosch, Carson White, and Meganne Young.The Kissing Booth 2 has also added a few newbies to the cast, including Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Taylor Perez.The Kissing Booth 2 synopsisWhere does The Kissing Booth go in the sequel? Well, we already know that, thanks to Netflix.The streaming network shared the synopsis for the film. Check out the synopsis below, via Netflix: Elle Evans (Joey King) just had the most romantic summer of her life with her reformed bad-boy boyfriend Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi). But now Noah is off to Harvard, and Elle heads back to high school for her senior year. She’ll have to juggle a long-distance relationship, getting into her dream college with her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney), and the complications brought on by a close friendship with a handsome, charismatic new classmate named Marco (Taylor Perez). When Noah grows close to a seemingly-perfect college girl (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), Elle will have to decide how much she trusts him and to whom her heart truly belongs.There’s a lot to think about in that synopsis. As it appears, Elle and Noah are still trying to make things work, but there’s a lot of distance between them with Noah at college.Will they be able to stay together? That’s obviously what the push and pull of the film will be. We’ll find out when the film is released on Netflix.The Kissing Booth 2 trailerWe still haven’t seen the trailer for The Kissing Booth 2 yet, but it could be released any day now. Whenever Netflix decides to share the release date for the new film, that’s probably when we’ll see the first trailer for the film.We’ll share The Kissing Booth 2 trailer as soon as that happens!On Valentine’s Day 2019, Netflix did share a video of Joey King and Jacob Elordi announcing the sequel, and we have shared that below!Stay tuned for more news about The Kissing Booth 2 trailer! We’ll share it as soon as we see it!The Kissing Booth 2 should be added to Netflix in the near future. We’ll let you know more when we find out!Watch the first film on Netflix now.