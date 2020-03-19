🔥The Kissing Booth 2 is not coming to Netflix next month🔥

The Kissing Booth – Credit: Marcos Cruz The Kissing Booth 2 starring Joey King, Joel Courtney, and Jacob Elordi is not coming to Netflix in April 2020.The Kissing Booth 2 is not coming to Netflix in April 2020.For the sequel, Joey King, Jacob Elordi, and Joel Courtney are back, but things are not the same. This time, we’ll be seeing Elle and Noah fight through a long-distance relationship. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait a little bit longer to see that drama.Netflix just announced the full list of new releases coming to the streaming service in the next month, and unfortunately, the sequel to one Netflix’s best rom-coms yet was not on the list.We thought there might be a chance Netflix released The Kissing Booth 2 on the streaming service in April. The film wrapped production in August 2019, and usually, there’s about a six-month gap between the end of production and the release date, meaning we could have seen the movie sometime this spring.We were expecting more of a May 2020 release, considering that’s when the first film premiered on Netflix. But, we were still hopeful that Netflix might have an April release date planned for the new movie.The lack of an April release date shouldn’t change things for fans waiting to see the film, of course. We’re still hoping to see the film in May 2020.Because The Kissing Booth 2 is so popular, Netflix will likely share the trailer and release date a few weeks, at least, in advance to help spread the word about the new movie.The Kissing Booth 2 is based on the book by Beth Reekles. It’s titled The Kissing Booth 2: Going the Distance, and it was just released in January 2020. If you haven’t had time to read the books yet, you still have plenty of time to do that.We’ll let you know more about The Kissing Booth 2 as soon as we find out! Stay tuned for the release date!