🔥The Kissing Booth 2 is expected to be released on Netflix this spring🔥

The Kissing Booth – Credit: Marcos Cruz We’re still waiting to learn the release date of The Kissing Booth 2 starring Joey King and Jacob Elordi, but we should learn more information very soon.It’s been a minute since we’ve heard any big news about The Kissing Booth 2. After watching To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, I’m sure fans are getting excited about the sequel to one of Netflix’s biggest original movies to date, The Kissing Booth.The film premiered on the streaming service in May 2018, a few months before To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. It was all part of Netflix’s Summer of Love lineup.Joey King, Jacob Elordi, and Joel Courtney are all back for The Kissing Booth 2. Now, we just have to wait until the film is released. Unfortunately, Netflix has not shared the official release date yet.So, when will the movie be added to the streaming service? According to a report from Decider, The Kissing Booth 2 is coming to Netflix this year. We just don’t know when or what month, exactly, yet.Based on timelines and schedules for other shows and movies, it looks like The Kissing Booth 2 will be added to Netflix in the near future. Production wrapped in August of last year, which means they’ve had about six months and some change to edit the film and get it ready to go.From what I’ve gathered on social media and reading predictions from media outlets, like Decider and others, most fans are expecting to see The Kissing Booth 2 on Netflix in May 2020. That will have been about two years since the first film was released.I’d be surprised if we saw the film before that. Netflix knows this is one of their big movies of the year, and they should announce the release date at least a month in advance to get fans hyped for the release date.There’s a chance we could have to wait until June or even later in summer, but I don’t think that’s very likely. Production has been done for a while now. If anything, I’d guess Netflix is waiting a few months to space out the release date from P.S. I Stil Love You, which was another massive hit for the streaming service.If you can’t wait a few more months until the movie hits Netflix, there has been a development in this universe. The Kissing Booth 2: Going the Distance, which is Beth Reekles’ sequel, was published on Jan. 2, 2020. Now, you can read the book that this movie will be based on!Some fans might not want to do that for obvious reasons, but if you liked the first movie or read the first book, we recommend checking out the sequel!We’ll be sure to let you know more about The Kissing Booth 2 when we find out. We should learn something in the near future.