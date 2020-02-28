🔥The Jonas Brothers, Renee Zellweger and Paris Hilton attend Women's Cancer Research Fund gala🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Stars stepped out for a good cause last night in Los Angeles, as the likes of Renee Zellweger, the Jonas Brothers and Paris Hilton attended an event hosted by the Women’s Cancer Research Fund. Called ‘An Unforgettable Evening’, celebrities donned glamorous outfits and – in the Jonas Brothers’ case – pink suits to support the cause.

Renee Zellweger, who recently won a Best Actress Oscar for her performance as Judy Garland, opted for a sleek black dress with two dramatic leg slits. It also featured a top made of black lace and she wore her hair up for the event.

(Getty Images)

She was honoured with a Courage Award on the evening for her work championing the cause over the years.

(Getty Images for WCRF)

Two out of three Jonas Brothers stuck to the colour theme that evening, with Nick and Joe Jonas choosing pink hues for their outfits. Nick wore a three piece dusky pink suit, paired with a fuschia skinny scarf.

(Getty Images)

Joe Jonas went for a more tonal laidback look, choosing a magenta bomber jacket, a mulberry turtleneck and purple trousers. Their brother, Kevin, decided to stick with a monochrome brown look.

The reunited boyband then took to the stage at the event, performing for guests at the gala.

(Getty Images for WCRF)

The reigning queen of party Paris Hilton also attended in a sparkly mini dress, alongside her sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild.

They were seen embracing on the pink carpet as they laughed.

(Getty Images)

Model Camilla Alves McConaughey was also there, sans her Hollywood actor husband Matthew McConaughey. Wearing a burgundy sequined dress, she also pinned white flowers behind her ear.

(Getty Images)

Designers including Tom Ford and Monqiue Lhuillier also attended, looking suitably stylish for the occasion.

Tom Ford (AFP via Getty Images)

The Women’s Cancer Research Fund aims to stamp out cancer by funding cutting edge research. It has raised over $75 million over the years towards the cause and have also partnered with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

To learn more about the foundation and make donation, you can head to their official website here.