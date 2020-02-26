the-issues-resonating-with-south-carolina-voters

Former Vice President Joe Biden has long been looking at South Carolina as his firewall, but recent polling has showed his lead start to crumble. He will meet six other Democrats onstage Tuesday night in Charleston ahead of Saturday’s primary. CBS News 2020 campaign reporter LaCrai Mitchell, CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, Washington Post reporter Sean Sullivan and The State political reporter Maayan Schechter join CBSN’s Elaine Quijano in Charleston to discuss.

