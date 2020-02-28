🔥The Invisible Man review: A monster movie just right for 2020🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Here’s a monster movie just right for 2020. In H.G. Wells’ novel, a scientist called Griffin makes himself invisible and plans a “reign of terror”. This time around, optics expert, Adrian Griffin (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), dons an invisibility suit in hopes of bringing an errant girlfriend to heel. He’s not asking for much. He just wants her to see who’s boss.

The film begins with a great escape. Thanks to clinically clever camera-work, you’ll be in a cold sweat from the moment wannabe architect, Cecilia Kass (Elisabeth Moss), starts tiptoeing out of Adrian’s hi-tech Californian pad. Once she’s ensconced at the home of a friend (Aldis Hodge), Cecilia is told that Adrian has killed himself (she may even be entitled to some of his money). But Adrian’s not gone. He’s closer than ever and, in a touch worthy of The Handmaid’s Tale, he has big plans for her ovaries.

Adrian hides in plain sight which, as a metaphor, works on so many levels. A master manipulator, he’s able, over the course of the movie, to make Cecilia appear like a hysterical, attention-seeking, gold-digger. He is the victim, not her.

Throughout, Cecilia clings to her version of the truth. It’s as if director Leigh Whannell, when writing the script, had access to a crystal ball. The birth of MeToo; the backlash; Harvey Weinstein, becuffed. All the extraordinary stages of a global movement are played out, as Cecilia comes into her own.

Monster movie: Elisabeth Moss stars in the Invisible Man

Whannell is brilliant at distracting us with amusing, knowing dialogue (siblings are rivalrous; architects are trendy; waiters are irksomely urbane). Death comes when you least expect it.

And Moss, as you’d expect, is fantastic. She has the world’s most watchable forehead. And those eyes. Sometimes, when Cecilia is thinking, her voluptuous orbs gain a goblin-ish gleam. You never know where you are with this character and that’s a good place to be.

Recently, Birds of Prey — another R-rated adventure about a complicated woman with a toxic ex — disappointed at the box-office, prompting some innocently to wonder if brazenly feminist blockbusters were out of step with the public mood. At least The Invisible Man, a collaboration between Universal and Blumhouse Productions, has cheapness on its side. It cost $9m; it’s guaranteed to turn a profit.

The film isn’t perfect — it has humongous plot holes and the same sort of cheesy ending as Universal’s woeful The Mummy. But it does magical things with thin air. Fingers crossed that Moss owns the multiplex for many weekends to come.

