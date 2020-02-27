🔥The Invisible Man Director On Making Great Low-Budget Horror And The Saw Franchise🔥

If you enjoy the show, don’t forget to subscribe to your favorite podcast player, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Play. Support the show by dropping us a review on Apple Podcasts.

Co-creator of the Saw franchise, and breakout director in his own right, Leigh Whannell joins the show this week to talk about The Invisible Man, his followup to 2018’s Upgrade. He talks about stepping away from the Saw franchise because he was just out of ideas to kill people, tells a great story about running into Chris Rock long before he was attached to the upcoming Saw spinoff, Spiral: From the Book of Saw, and he even reacts, in real time, to the Battinson Bat suit. We also get into some behind-the-scenes details on how they pulled off The Invisible Man for just a $7 million, and more.

Breaking just as we started recording this week, we finally have a title for the next Jurassic World movie, Jurassic World: Dominion. The guys discuss. Continuing the trend of breaking news, Bob Iger stepped down as CEO of Disney during our recording. The guys react, but mostly just go on a tirade of terrible puns. And of course, we review the movie of the week, The Invisible Man. No worries, it’s totally spoiler-free.

This week’s BlendGame takes us back to the 1980s with #Underrated80sBlend. The debate their favorite 80s movies that they don’t think get enough love, and make their case for why they think it is underrated. Next week, we look back and Ben Affleck’s career, and you can play along on social using #BenAffleckBlend.

10:00 – Leigh Whannell Interview

55:18 – Jurassic World: Dominion Title Revealed

1:01:20 – This Week In Movies

1:07:43 – The Invisible Man Review

1:23:19 – #Underrated80sBlend