🔥The Invisible Man🔥

Starring:

Aldis Hodge, Amali Golden, Anthony Wong, Benedict Hardie, Bianca Pomponio, Elisabeth Moss, Harriet Dyer, Luke Owen, Michael Dorman, Nash Edgerton, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Sam Smith, Storm Reid, Zara Michales

Summary:

Trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist, Cecilia Kass (Elisabeth Moss) escapes in the dead of night and disappears into hiding, aided by her sister (Harriet Dyer), their childhood friend (Aldis Hodge) and his teenage daughter (Storm Reid). But when Cecilia’s abusive ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen)Trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist, Cecilia Kass (Elisabeth Moss) escapes in the dead of night and disappears into hiding, aided by her sister (Harriet Dyer), their childhood friend (Aldis Hodge) and his teenage daughter (Storm Reid). But when Cecilia’s abusive ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) commits suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his vast fortune, Cecilia suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of eerie coincidences turns lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves, Cecilia’s sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.… Expand

Genre(s):

Action, Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Horror

Rating:

R

Runtime:

110 min

