🔥The Internet’s Roasting Vanessa Hudgens For Her Coronavirus Video🔥

As if we needed another reason to go and get all upset and angry over something considering everything that’s going on in the world right now, Vanessa Hudgens has gone ahead and given us one.

Earlier today, the actress/singer went on a bizarre rant about the Coronavirus. Speaking in an Instagram live video, the former High School Musical star made the following remarks about what’s happening right now:

“Um, yeah, ’til July sounds like a bunch of bulls–t,” she said of the potential quarantine timeline for the United States on social media. “I’m sorry, but like, it’s a virus, I get it, like, I respect it, but at the same time I’m like, even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible but like, inevitable?”

Clearly, that’s pretty insensitive and though she did later issue an apology, it seems that the damage has been done. Almost immediately after sharing her video, tons of people took to Twitter to blast Hudgens, calling her out for her tasteless and quite frankly, bewildering comments about the Coronavirus. And below, you can find just a sampling of what folks are saying on social media.

That’s okay. Your twitter cover says it all….self-centered and selfish to the core.

— Mary in Florida (@KnottyMary) March 18, 2020

#CancelCulture is coming hard. And you deserve it. #next

— MARTINI LOVER (@LoverMartini) March 18, 2020

Blocked, baby.

— Anne Margaret Daniel (@venetianblonde) March 18, 2020

I unprotected my tweets bc I just wanted to say @VanessaHudgens doesnt know shit about the severity of coronavirus. Just another one running her mouth on how it’s not that serious when IT IS. Stick to high school musical girl. Stay in ur lane.

— Katie Lowe (@Kibbyyyyy) March 18, 2020

WTF Vanessa Hudgens. Not caring if everyone died? That’s so wrong!! No one should die from this virus and unfortunately some will (and have). Her reaction is cold-hearted.

— PrismaticDragons76 (@PrismaDragons76) March 18, 2020

So like you’re like an idiot. Like totally and like completely. Like you should really go hibernate until like Coachella or like something else comes up. K like bye @VanessaHudgens https://t.co/AzyNGHFfHW

— Bridge (@bridge_emmm) March 18, 2020

pic.twitter.com/k7inxBE6no

— Daniela ☁️ (@Daniecastii) March 18, 2020

can’t believe the first covid celebrity death was vanessa hudgens’ career

— janinereilly (@janinereillya) March 18, 2020

How about a donation to one of these many organizations for the thousands of service people who no longer have jobs? https://t.co/wWXZMZi0Ds

— Marissa (@riss128) March 18, 2020

@VanessaHudgens Delete your account.

— Skydad (@mrtanner) March 18, 2020

I really hope she’s high or drunk because there is no other possible explanation for that😳

— ✨🇺🇸Troy Thielen✨🇺🇸 (@thielen21) March 18, 2020

Hey Vanessa, you’re an adult. Think before you speak. Everyone else is in lockdown too. Most of us aren’t making idiotic comments like you. #ChinaVirus #numbskullthesequel

— Chris (@ChrisMc081976) March 18, 2020

Vanessa Hudgens and her apology can go to Hell.

— KIMIKO (@JasmineChriston) March 18, 2020

And again, that’s just a sampling. Indeed, it seems everywhere you look on Twitter right now, people are hating on Vanessa Hudgens, and understandably so. Whether or not she’ll be able to save her career and find her way back into fans’ good graces again remains to be seen, but as is often the case with this type of thing, we’re sure it’ll all blow over once the next celebrity makes some controversial rant.

For now, though, Vanessa Hudgens is certainly in hot water and we imagine she’ll be staying away from social media for a little while until things cool off.