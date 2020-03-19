🔥The Internet’s Roasting Gal Gadot For Her Cringe Coronavirus Video🔥

While many celebrities are doing everything they can to try and help out with the coronavirus pandemic, giving money to various charities, posting uplifting messages on social media and trying to just generally remain positive amidst all this madness, actress Gal Gadot has taken a bit of a different approach.

Earlier this week, the Wonder Woman star shared an Instagram video where herself along with several other celebs came together to sing a cover of John Lennon’s “Imagine.” Amy Adams, Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Jimmy Fallon and more all joined the actress to help perform the track and you can see the clip for yourself down below:

On the surface, there doesn’t seem to be anything necessarily wrong with the video, and Gadot’s intentions are obviously good. But this being the internet, it’s already spawned outrage on social media, with many people calling it “cringe” and “out of touch” and demanding that these celebs put their money where their mouth is and donate to some charities. And frankly, we can see where they’re coming from.

Below you can find just a sampling of what folks are saying on Twitter:

that Gal Gadot imagine video really is the Cats of quarantine

Rich celebrities giving us peasants hope🤮

Gal Gadot to the other out of touch celebrities:

Gal Gadot and crew be like “We’Re HeLpInG”. Listen, I appreciate the sentiments, but if my ass can donate to keep local businesses alive y’all can spare some cash too

in south korea and italy celebrities are donating money to help with the #COVID19 crisis, and then there’s gal gadot & friends singing ‘imagine’ by john lennon as if that will help

JUST DONATE MONEY

Yea kinda hard to watch this, & I like alot of these folks.

I, for one, am SHOCKED that Gal Gadot did something tone deaf

I adore Gal Gadot but she needs to stop drinking the Kool aide

I came back on Twitter just to make fun of that Gal Gadot video

the gal gadot video is probably the worst video I’ve ever seen on the internet

Aww to be rich and full of no worry

i think i threw up in my mouth a little 🤮

love gal gadot but her vid was cringey 🙁

The definition of cringe. Wow that was bad.

Auto block all libs posting that cringey @GalGadot (and other lame celebs) singing vid. 🥃🚬

The Gal Gadot Imagine video is way worse than the Vanessa Hudgens video imo

This shit is sad

Despite some of these comments, this video is at least a lot less cringe than the one Vanessa Hudgens shared earlier this week. And like we said above, Gadot obviously had the right intentions and surely didn’t realize her clip would spark so much uproar. But again, we can also see why it’s angered many people and at the end of the day, everyone’s entitled to their own opinion.

Let’s not forget though that there are more important things to be worrying about right now than celebrity videos. After all, the coronavirus is still tearing through the world and spreading fast. So, make sure you’re doing everything you can to keep yourself and your loved ones healthy and safe.