Without a doubt, Tom Hanks is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood. He’s been on our screens for decades now and brought us countless exceptional and inspirational roles in a whole host of beloved movies. The internet, in particular, is in love with the guy, unable to see any sign of malevolence behind those blue eyes.

Perhaps some of this has to do with him only ever playing the good guy in his films. Be it Toy Story‘s Woody, the titular character in Forrest Gump and, of course, his recent portrayal of Mister Rogers, Hanks almost always stays away from the role of the villain or antagonist. And it seems that’s a conscious decision, too.

Whatever it is that makes him so likable though, people absolutely love the actor and so, it’s understandable that the internet is having a bit of a meltdown now following the news that Hanks has tested positive for Coronavirus this week. He was infected, along with his wife Rita Wilson, while down in Australia working on a new movie and below, you can find just a sample of how folks are reacting on Twitter.

imagine being the guy who gave tom hanks coronavirus

— cole (@micolemayhew) March 12, 2020

— Susan Ackermann (@Sueack6) March 12, 2020

— 💋 (@Zules143) March 12, 2020

— Deepak (@deepak77) March 12, 2020

For the love of GOD, don’t take away Tom Hanks. Tom Hanks was in some of the films that shaped me into the person I am today. Please, get well. https://t.co/hOyIsUR5Tv

— BSP (@BlueSoulProduc3) March 12, 2020

— Alyssa ✨ (@the_ALYStocats) March 12, 2020

— Grace Kelchner (@gracekelchner) March 12, 2020

— nestor❄️ (@nestorr_1) March 12, 2020

— Marcos Santiago (@santiagomiamor) March 12, 2020

If anyone can beat coronavirus, it’s Tom Hanks. He always wins.

— CF (@C_Forrest) March 12, 2020

— TheNobleWortMaster 🐺 (@BaggySpartan117) March 12, 2020

— Samantha King-Cash (@samanthacashhh1) March 12, 2020

— Maria May (@mareejamay) March 12, 2020

— emma ♡ claims track 9 (@hsbicth) March 12, 2020

Taking to Instagram earlier today to confirm the news, Hanks seemed in relatively good spirits, telling his followers that he’s just trying to take things one day at a time right now, writing:

Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated.

Take care of yourselves! Hanx!

This is certainly alarming to hear, but like the actor says, he’ll keep us updated as more comes to light. For now, we wish Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson a speedy recovery and advise everyone to continue to take the proper precautions to keep yourself safe from the virus and help stop its spread.