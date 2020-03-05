🔥The interiors trends to look out for at this year's big design shows🔥

Colourful, confident and outward-looking, Design Centre Chelsea Harbour’s elegant showrooms are gearing up for London Design Week from March 8-13.

The event will open to professionals on Sunday. From Wednesday to Friday, though, everyone is welcome.

Talks, demos and workshops add to the fun and you can join free “discovery tours” with an expert guide. If you love your home and its potential for colour, pattern and joie de vivre, this is a must-see event, even for just a long lunch hour.

There’s no charge to enter, and a free Mercedes shuttle runs from Sloane Square Hotel to the Design Centre in Lots Road, SW10. See dcch.co.uk for full details.

Wallcoverings: Alcazar Gardens from the Seville collection at Cole & Son, £145 per 10-metre roll

“We’re the largest centre of our kind in Europe,” asserts managing director Claire German. “Nowhere else is guiding interiors with such an assured hand.”

Finishing soon, an ambitious multimillion-pound expansion will bring more visitors, exhibitions and events, and crucially expand international brands, which already number 600 in more than 120 showrooms.

Colours for 2020 are warm and positive

“Look for Etruscan reds, watermelon and flamingo,” says Arabella McNie, creative consultant. It’s also go for green, with lots of lovely leaves from native woods to rainforests.

This is the very haute couture of interior design. In three multi-tiered glass domes and pushing into the new extension are thousands of fabrics and wallpapers, fine woods and precious metals for windows, floors, furniture, lighting and more. See a cabinet of high-gloss ivory vellum at Julian Chichester; a plain bone china lamp shade at Original BTC.

Stroke rugs of handspun silk and wool in Art Rugs Gallery and consider contrasting textures of banana bark and grass for walls at Mark Alexander, or printed cork at Anthology.

Surreal surprise: Tokyo Blue, from mischievous Moooi. “Indigo macaque” monkeys posture amid blossoms, wearing kimonos, parasols and little crowns

Global influences

New collections are global with influences from just about everywhere. Sanderson has taken the ancient Silk Road and made it live again in ikats, chintz, velvet and embroideries, in the Caspian Collection. Ikats are also in at GP & J Baker, along with Chinese fire dragons, Persian landscapes and oriental peonies, magnolias and ferns.

In the vivid Seville wallpapers at Cole & Son, formal Mudéjar architecture of the Spanish Muslim era mingles with jasmine, orange trees and bougainvillea. Sri Lankan festivals have sparked a “soft tropic” mix of jungle leaves, exotic birds and animals, in Escala at Scion.

Currently, London loves Japan, with a new kimono show at the V&A of these “dynamic icons of fashion”, called Kimono: Kyoto to Catwalk, until June 21 (vam.ac.uk). A surreal surprise is Tokyo Blue, from mischievous Moooi. “Indigo macaque” monkeys posture and preen amid lavish blossoms, wearing kimonos, parasols and little crowns. These are the latest from an invented menagerie of so-called “extinct animals”.

The noble Spanish brand of Gastón y ​Daniela — at Abbott + Boyd — has a Japón collection with proper Japanese ladies on plush velvet.

Back in Britain, meanwhile, Sanderson is marking 125 years of the National Trust.

Printed linen union: Garzas by Gastón y Daniela of Spain, £117.60 per metre

It’s all in the detail

Note the details that set a home apart, such as hand-stitched leather, bullion braid, a silvered pole with carved finial, a lamp of mouth-blown glass, or bronze handles. Just a little of this luxury goes a long way to lift a room. “Artisan” is now a prized accolade for block prints, hand-weaves, fine joinery and intricate finishes. If you have the budget for bespoke, commission a colour, finish, shape or material that’s uniquely yours.

Design Centre Chelsea Harbour has many niche US brands you won’t see in the high street. For walls, Phillip Jeffries of New Jersey has huge, splashy digital-print abstracts. Interior designer Kelly Wearstler is doing a multi-layered melange of prints, weaves, embroideries and wallcoverings for Lee Jofa, sparked by vintage fashion, art and design

Pop-ups: design duo Parker & Jules’s hand-knotted rugs will be at the Amy Kent pop-up during London Design Week

Make a meal of it

There are numerous cafés specially installed in the domes, the adjacent Design Centre East and the new Design Avenue, which also hosts 19 “pop-ups” for idiosyncratic visiting brands, including Amy Kent with splashy rugs by design duo Parker & Jules. Decorator Flora Soames is bringing lovely fabrics, all woven and printed in carefully sourced British mills.

To furnish that “outside room” explore the Italian brands with their suave oversized sofas in soft, weather-resistant fabrics. Our own Katie Walker’s reality check is a compact little table and tuck-in chairs, steam bent in solid oak with dinky dovetails by Hampshire craftsmen Gaze Burvill, who you’ll find in the Design Avenue. On a more lavish scale, their new “grill station” is an oak cabinet fitted with BBQ, fridge, Bluetooth sound and storage, that can live outside.

On your way, drop in at King’s Road, SW3, where you will find Osborne & Little at No 304-308 and Designers Guild at No 267-277, opposite one another and filled with new prints, weaves, trimmings, cushions and more.