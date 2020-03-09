🔥The humble headscarf is one of Queen Elizabeth's favourite accessories, these are some of her best looks from over the years🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

During her 66 years as our longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II has learned a thing or two about dressing as a royal.

Whether it’s her trusty Launer handbags, her Cornelia James gloves or her patent leather shoes (which she has members of staff break in for her), Her Majesty is steadfast in knowing her own style.

While for official engagements, she typically deploys her arsenal of colour-blocked skirt suits with a co-ordinating hat, gloves and pearls, her off-duty style is equally as on point.

Typically comprising of a waxed jacket (perfect for weekends at her Scottish retreat, Balmoral), wellies and a clutch of corgis, the Queen manages to maintain a regal look even when not on official business.

Queen Elizabeth pictured in May 2007 (Getty Images)

But the most enchanting sartorial love affair of the Queen’s is her unwavering attachment to an array of silk headscarves.

Queen Elizabeth uses the silk accessories to inject a pop of colour into her casual ensembles and over the years, has sported them without fail at the annual Royal Windsor Horse Show and to the other outdoor occasions she attends which require her to dress a little more casually.

Queen Elizabeth II in Scotland in August 2010 (Getty Images )

It comes as little surprise perhaps that, as a horse lover, HM The Queen’s silk scarf designer of choice is French fashion house Hermès, a brand that originated making equestrian wear, including harnesses and bridles for horses.

It’s thought that many of her scarves are custom-made or vintage, but Hermès itself is an unequivocal favourite among the royal set.

Grace Kelly – who had just become Princess Grace of Monaco – was infamously photographed carrying an Hermès handbag – now known as the ‘Kelly’ bag – in 1956. Both the Queen and her sister Princess Margaret have also worn headscarves by the brand on British postage stamps too.

