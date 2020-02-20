🔥The house renovation Instagram accounts you need to be following🔥

Best for budget: @renovating_a_nightmare

The Allens are transforming their Edwardian house in south London, on a budget.

The account is ideal to follow for clever auction tips – they’ve snapped up some spectacular chandeliers. They’re currently updating their cellar into a stylish utility room.

Best for London inspiration: design_at_nineteen

Londoner Justin is adding his own stamp to his terraced home, favouring lots of fresh whites, navy blues and charcoal greys.

We love how he updated his bedroom with on-trend rattan furniture and inky blue doors.

Best for the epic renovation story: @victoria_road_restoration

Lucy and Dan’s total overhaul of their Victorian house has included gutting the property, replacing all the windows and adding a big kitchen extension at the back.

There’s plenty more to come, too. We like the clever alternatives to costly home improvements; Crittall-style internal windows between the old and new parts of the house are actually a frameless partition with added black strips to match the real casement windows already in situ.

Best for cottage inspiration: @cotswold_cottage

After buying a Georgian cottage in the country, Hannah is turning it into the home of her dreams.

Keeping things cosy, click follow if you’re a fan of pretty pastel colours, dreamy kitchen interiors and fresh white touches.

Best for finishing touches: @inside_no_8

The kitchen of this renovation project in Manchester is such a hit it has been used in cookery shoots with chef Jonny Marsh.

The clean lines and clever use of space appeal to the account’s 36.5k fans.

Best for aspirational design: @countrybrumkin

A self-build sure to give you serious house envy.

This daunting project has involved knocking down the existing dwellings and replacing with a huge house and party barn and an indoor pool for two little boys.

Follow the account for aspirational design in the countryside.

Best for mixing dark with light colours: _the.west.nest_

Unable to choose between opting for the dark side or keeping it light, Jessica incorporates both in her home as she renovates it room by room.

The white walls keep things looking fresh while darker accents add personality.

We particularly love her inky blue feature wall in her living room, offset by a gorgeous statement mirror.