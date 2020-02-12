🔥The House of Commons is opening its Member's Dining Room to the public for lunch🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Reviews, recipes and a feast of flavours

Want to banquet like BoJo or chow down like Corbyn? Politically minded foodies can now dine in one of the House of Commons’ most exclusive dining rooms – but you’ll have to be ruthlessly quick to secure your seat at the table.

The Member’s Dining Room at the House of Commons – usually reserved for the use of Members of Parliament – will open its doors to the general public this month for three unique lunch sittings.

Diners will be able to book lunch for up to eight people in the decadently decorated room on February 18, 19 and 20, and enjoy a three-course, fixed-price menu for just £40. The room last opened to the public before Christmas for a short time, but is otherwise largely closed, so tickets are bound to sell out quick.

Starters on offer include buttermilk chicken thigh with crisp sourdough and smoked corn espuma and a beetroot carpaccio with Cropwell Bishop pannacotta. Diners can then move onto pan-fried hake grenobloise with samphire pesto and lemon roast salsify or seared beef rump cap with beef dripping potatoes and roasted broccoli stalk, before finishing with the likes of lemon tart and pine nut ice cream.

Political provisions: Diners will be able to lunch on a three-course menu in the exclusive room (UK Parliament)

As well as being enveloped by almost 200 years of British political history, visitors will also be surrounded by paintings of famous political giants. Portraits on display depict the likes of Sir Robert Walpole, abolitionist William Wilberforce and Nancy Astor, the first woman Member of Parliament.

Before sitting down to lunch, guests will also be invited to enjoy a drink in the nearby Pugin Room, a space named for Augustus Pugin, who designed the Palace of Westminster’s ornate interiors.

The Member’s Dining Room at the House of Commons will be open for lunch from February 18-20. Tickets are available to book here.

The weirdest places you can eat in London – In pictures