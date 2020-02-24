🔥The hottest new European hotels opening in summer 2020🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

It’s that time of year; days are starting to lighten, we’re no longer swathed in blankets each night and we’re frantically looking to book our next holiday.

There’s slew of new hotels opening in Europe this summer, so the hardest thing to do is decide where to go.

From Bristol’s coolest new B&B to an addition set to shake up Ibiza’s party scene, here’s where to flock to this summer.

The Pig at Harlyn Bay in Cornwall, England

Opening: April 2020

Continuing their British countryside domination, Robin and Judy Hutson are taking their Pig group to Cornwall this summer. A short stroll from Harlyn Beach and a 10-minute drive from picturesque Padstow, The Pig at Harlyn Bay is where those in the know will be wiling away balmy summer evenings. The Pig continues its local produce commitment here – all food is sourced within 25 miles of the hotel.

From £219 per night, thepighotel.com/at-harlyn-bay

Can Ferrereta in Mallorca, Spain

Opening: June 2020

Skip the bustle of Palma and head to the quieter rural town of Santanyí this summer. Here you’ll find the island’s sleekest new addition, Can Ferrereta – a restored seventeenth century townhouse, surrounded by fragrant gardens. All 32 rooms are individually designed – think eggshell tubs, four-poster beds and monochrome accents – and the hotel’s signature suite offers a private swimming pool. Two more swimming pools can be found inside the hotel – one on the ground floor and one in the spa, which also houses a hammam.

From £267 per night, hotelcanferrereta.com

Panoptis Escape in Mykonos, Greece

Opening: May 2020

Overlooking the idyllic Elia Beach in Mykonos, Panoptis Escape is the latest addition to the luxury Myconian Collection family. Each of the 19 villa suites come with their own infinity pool or Jacuzzi, and a trip to its lavish spa – with its designated ‘zen’ area – is a must. For those with heavier wallets, personal chefs, butler services and private helicopter and yacht charters will be available.

From £546 per night, slh.com/panoptis-escape

W Ibiza in Ibiza, Spain

Opening: May 2020

Ibiza’s coolest opening of 2020, W Hotels newest outpost is set to shake up the design offerings in this party-prone destination. Slightly off the beaten track from the island’s jauntiest abodes, W Ibiza sits on the Santa Eulalia beachfront, offering a calming oasis by day with its AWAY Spa and signature W-style rooms, yet by night the onsite night club is set to draw in revellers – it’s the first club in Santa Eulalia.

From £199 per night, marriott.com/w-ibiza

One & Only Portonovi in Montenegro

Opening: July 2020

The entrance of Montenegro’s Boka Bay will have a new addition this summer when One&Only Portonovi opens in July. The marina out front means those lucky enough to stay can charter a super yacht, speedboat or wind-surf straight from the hotel in this fjord-like crescent of the Adriatic, and wellness-focused guests can undertake a programmes from the onsite Espace Chenot. Rooms come with spectacular views (even from the deep soak tubs), and dinner is courtesy of Michelin-starred Chef Giorgio Locatelli.

From £1,276 per night, oneandonlyresorts.com

Artist Residence Bristol, England

Opening: May 2020

With an estimated opening of May, the latest Artist Residence is set to draw the cool crowd to Bristol this summer. The latest brainchild of AR founders Charlotte and Justin Salisbury, the Bristol outpost is just minutes from the city centre in a converted boot factory with rooms decorated in the group’s signature ‘gram-friendly style.

Rates TBC, artistresidence.co.uk

Les Sources de Cheverny in the Loire Valley, France

Opening: June 2020

This summer, the small hamlet of Cheverny in the Loire Valley will welcome Les Sources de Cheverny. Perched amongst vineyards, guests will discover a quintessentially French chateau with gothic interiors and sumptuous fabrics that drape the 26 rooms and 23 suites. The area produces gallons of sauvignon and cabernet with local wines being served alongside homegrown herb-seasoned meals in the property’s two restaurants, and the spa continues the vino theme, as treatments use grape seed extracts.

From £171 per night, slh.com/les-sources-de-cheverny

Ikos Andalusia in Costa del Sol, Spain

Opening: May 2020

Ikos Andalusia marks the group’s first property outside of Greece. With 411 rooms, the all-inclusive resort is set just under an hour from Malaga airport and 20 minutes from Marbella. Rooms offer sea views and private pools and seven restaurants are on site, as well as six bars and eight outdoor and indoor pools – but the sea is also on the resort’s doorstep, with 420 metres of private sand to laze on.

From £328 per night, ikosresorts.com/ikos-andalusia

Hotel Castello Di Reschio, Umbria, Italy

Opening: June 2020

Perched atop the Umbrian hills on Italy’s Umbria-Tuscany border, Castello di Reschio sits on a 3,700-acre pastoral estate. The 36 rustic-style rooms are spread across the estates bespoke farmhouses and inside the lovingly restored 1,000-year-old castle (it dates back to 1050AD). Designed by architect and owner of the estate, Count Benedikt Bolza, rooms are rustic and furnishings are carefully handpicked from local supplied. The restaurant, Alle Scuderie, also goes local serving homemade produce like honey, olive oil, pasta and wine. Wander the estate and you’ll discover world-class horse stables, a private lake and acres of woodland to explore.

From £401 per night, slh.com/castello-di-reschio

Torre Del Marques in Matarraña, Spain

Opening: April 2020

Tucked away in a remote corner of Aragon, Matarraña is a blissfully undiscovered region of Spain. Perched among olive groves and terraced vineyard, Torre Del Marques is a fifteenth century honey-hued farmhouse that has been restored into a romantic haven. Each of the 18 rooms are muted and calming, and the on-site restaurant boasts a zero-kilometre philosophy – everything served is from the immediate area.

From £323 per night, slh.com/torre-del-marques

Kalesma in Mykonos, Greece

Opening: June 2020

Mykonos continues its upscale revamp in 2020 with the opening of Kalesma in Ornos Bay. This suite-only property (and the only on the island where each room has a private pool) also has two luxury villas for guests to stay in, and the whitewashed collection of houses have been created to resemble a charming Mykonian village.

Rates start from £1,000 per night on a bed and breakfast basis while Villas start from €3,500​, kalesmamykonos.com