With Mother’s Day fast approaching (Sunday, March 22 – mark your calendars), Londoner’s should keep an eye out for little red post boxes popping up across the capital this week.

These boxes are part of a UK-wide campaign by Red Letter Days and maternal mental health charity PANDAS to support new mums who may be feeling isolated.

The ‘Hey Mum’ campaign encourages mums across the UK to send letters of support to those entering motherhood for the first time by posting a letter in one of the dedicated letterboxes – or to a dedicated address if you can’t make it to a letter box.

The campaign comes after research found that 20 per cent of new mothers experience pre or post-natal mental health problems and 56 per cent of parents with children under five experience loneliness.

Annie Belasco, Head of Charity at PANDAS Foundation, says: “We’re really excited to be partnered with Red Letter Days on their Mother’s Day campaign this year, as it’s so important to talk about perinatal illness in the mainstream and remind parents that it’s okay not to be okay when you have a new baby. The common narrative is that this should be the happiest time in a woman’s life; but the reality is less glamorous. Perinatal illness is more common than many realise; and struggling with your mental health doesn’t make you a bad mother. Far from it.

“It’s so important to talk to one another, share honest stories (warts and all) and show support to friends, family and even total strangers in order to remove the stigma around mental health and motherhood and show that no parent is perfect. We hope this campaign will raise essential awareness for perinatal illness so we can help more families up and down the country to take care of their mental health.”

(Pickled Pepper Books/Amy Mace)

How to send a letter of support

1. Buy a Mother’s Day card and write a thoughtful and empowering message to a new mum. Post it in one of Red Letter Days’ letter boxes (you can find your nearest one here) in an unsealed envelope.

2. There are also a limited amount of cards provided next to the red letter boxes so you can write a message at the time of posting.

3. If you can’t make it to one of the letterboxes, post the card to:

Red Letter Days Campaign

c/o Keyboards & Dreams

Ground Floor

34-35 Hatton Garden

EC1N 8DX

4. If you share a photo of yourself posting your card on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook, and tag @RedLetterDaysUK using the hashtag #HeyMum, you could be one of the five people reandomly selected to win a Red Letter Days voucher.

London red letter box locations

Biscuiteers, 13 Northcote Rd, London SW11 1NG

Stanford’s, 7 Mercer Walk, Covent Garden, London WC2H 9FA

Cuckooz Nest, 24 Ray St, Farringdon, London EC1R 3DJ

Stepney City Farm, Stepney Way, Stepney Green, London E1 3DG

Pickled Pepper Pot Books, 10 Middle Ln, Crouch End, London N8 8PL

BOXPARK Croydon, 99 George St, Croydon CR0 1LD

BOXPARK Wembley, 18 Olympic Way, Wembley Park, Wembley HA9 0JT

For more information, visit redletterdays.co.uk/mothers-day-heymum