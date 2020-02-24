🔥The healthy way to do Pancake Day: easy low-sugar recipes🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

It’s crêpe’d up on us again.

February 25 is Pancake Day, but if you think that Shrove Tuesday has to spell nutritional disaster, think again. Made in the right way, pancakes can be a delicious, healthy meal.

Here is nutritionist Kim Pearson’s guide to a healthier pancake day.

How can I make a healthy pancake batter?

First things first, let’s start with pancake batters. Traditional pancake batter is typically based on white, refined flour that’s been stripped of its nutrients. But there are plenty of delicious, nutrient dense batter recipes out there. Here are two DIY options. Both recipes are free from refined flours and are packed with nutrients:

The Seriously Easy One

Ingredients (per one pancake – multiply depending on required quantity):

1 organic / free range egg

Half a banana

Method:

Blitz the banana and egg in a blender or NutriBullet. That’s it, your batter is made! Heat a heaped teaspoon of coconut oil in a non stick frying pan. Pour the mixture into the pan and cook until the pancake starts to turn brown on one side. Flip it over and cook on the other side until cooked through.

The Vegan One

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups whole rolled oats

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

2 heaped teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon bicarbonate of soda

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

Method:

Pour the oats into a food processor or NutriBullet and whizz into a powder. Transfer to a bowl and combine with all of the other ingredients. Mix well. Cook the pancakes as soon as you have made the batter, otherwise it’s likely to become too thick (you can add more milk in as it thickens if necessary). Heat a heaped teaspoon of coconut oil in a non stick frying pan. Pour the mixture into the pan and cook until the pancake starts to turn brown on one side. Flip it over and cook on the other side until cooked through.

Whatever your dietary requirements, there are endless pancake recipes online. Pinterest is a great source of inspiration so if neither of these recipes work for you, you’ll easily find one that does.

Pancakes don’t have to be high in sugar (Photo by Lissete Laverde on Unsplash)

What should I cook my pancakes in?

My preferred oil for frying pancakes is coconut oil. A stable, saturated fat, coconut oil is less likely to damage when heated to higher temperatures.

Try: The Groovy Food Company Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil, £4. Buy here.

There are healthy alternatives to Nutella (Unsplash)

Healthy Pancake Toppings

No longer does Pancake Day have to involve sugary toppings that will see you consume your recommended maximum week’s worth of sugar in one sitting. These simple, low sugar alternatives are just as delicious.

If you like: lemon juice and sugar

Try: lemon juice and xylitol (totalsweet.co.uk)

A natural sweetener, Xyltiol is not only a great tasting alternative to sugar, it also has benefits for tooth health.

If you like: Nutella

Try: The Protein Works Rawtella (theproteinworks.com/rawtella)

This raw Nutella alternative contains less than a quarter the sugar of the original.

If you like: jam

Try: making your own (extremely simple) berry compote using mixed frozen berries cooked in a pan with a splash of water and a sprinkle of xylitol. Goes well with coconut yoghurt (coconutco.co.uk/).

Berries are rich in antioxidant nutrients and are amongst the lowest sugar fruits.

If you like savoury pancakes, try:

Holy Moly Guacamole with Violife Greek style cheese and chilli flakes and fresh coriander leaves.

Violife Original creamy with smoked salmon and sprigs of dill.

Kim Pearson is a qualified nutritionist and weight loss expert based on London’s Harley Street. She consults clients in London and internationally via her virtual consulting room. For more information about Kim and the services she offers, visit her website.