🔥The Haystack review: Thoroughly misconceived hacker play is riddled with cliché🔥

Going Out in London Discover

An expose of Britain’s surveillance society is crammed into a bad romance in Al Blyth’s awkward, immature work, which feels more like the first draft of a TV drama than a play.

It’s a very odd choice by Roxana Silbert for her first directing project at Hampstead since taking over eight months ago. While it has thrillerish moments, and manages to make a lot of technical detail seem both comprehensible and intriguing, the scenarios and the dialogue of The Haystack are riddled with cliché, and Silbert’s production lacks pace and focus.

We’re in GCHQ where two young hacker nerds have been hired to find the source of media leaks about government links to Saudi Arabia. After their highly effective investigation arguably causes a death, socially maladroit Neil (Oliver Johnstone) becomes obsessed with journalist Cora (Rona Morison) and exploits stolen data to insinuate himself into her life.

Their romance is wildly, forehead-smackingly improbable, not least because Neil’s words are swapped for the commands in a video game cheat code in their first ‘date’ – a stupid writerly conceit most directors would immediately have struck out.

The production’s bid to look tech savvy, with video and graphics projected across a number of screens, actually look painfully old fashioned and amateurish. Shame, because Blyth has clearly done his research into state spying. The apparatus he reveals – and the levels of bias and incompetence within it – would be chilling if the surrounding story weren’t so absurd. Oh, and while I’d normally defend dramatic licence over boring accuracy, his depiction of modern newspaper journalism is ridiculous.

Throughout, Johnstone and Morison seem to be operating on low power mode, though there is some fun to be had with Enyi Okoronkwo as Neil’s fellow hacker Zef, and the ever-dependable Sarah Woodward as their sweary boss. But these are small crumbs of comfort in a thoroughly misconceived project.

Until 7 Mar (020 7222 9301, hampsteadtheatre.com)

Latest theatre reviews

Click here to buy London theatre tickets with GO London Tickets

Hampstead Theatre

NW3 3EU