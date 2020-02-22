Photo: The Haunting of Hill House.. Courtesy Tina Rowden/Netflix The Haunting of Hill House fans are one step closer to enjoying the second offering in Mike Flanagan’s horror anthology now that The Haunting of Bly Manor has finished filming.The Haunting of Bly Manor, also known as The Haunting season 2, should be coming to Netflix pretty soon.Creator, producer and director Mike Flanagan announced on Twitter that The Haunting of Bly Manor has finished filming as of Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.That’s exciting news for The Haunting of Hill House fans, right? We’re all eager to see what Flanagan does next with his horror anthology.Check out Flanagan’s tweet below!That’s a wrap on THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR. Congratulations to the cast and crew, the familiar faces and the new, and congratulations to the filmmakers who came on board to make this season their own.— Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) February 21, 2020Will it be even creepier than The Haunting of Hill House?According to a quote from Collider, Flanagan says the second season is going to be even scarier than the first!Even scarier? Can we handle that? Guess we’ll soon find out.What else do we know about The Haunting of Bly Manor? We still don’t know an exact release date, but as reported previously, we know three things.Premise It will be loosely based on The Turn of the Screw, an 1898 horror novella by Henry James. However, it will also draw from all of James’s ghost stories. (So, if like me, you didn’t know he wrote more than one, now is our time to catch up!)Cast We also know some of the stars from season 1 will return in season 2, including Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Kate Siegel. Joining them this season are T’Nia Miller, Catherine Parker, Rahul Kohli, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Amelie Smith, and Amelia Eve.Expected Release Date No release date has been announced yet. We suspect we’ll get to start our frightening binge-fest sometime in October, just in time for the spooky season. Because production has ended so soon, it could be even earlier that we see the new season of the hit Netflix anthology series.As soon as we hear anything –whether it’s about the release date or anything else– we’ll be sure to let you know.Stay tuned for more news about The Haunting of Bly Manor and its release date on Netflix!