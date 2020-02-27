🔥The Harry Potter Cast Are Returning To Their Roles, But Not How You’d Think🔥

There’s probably nothing more Harry Potter fans would like better, with the exception of a new book in the series by J.K. Rowling of course, than to see the cast of the beloved and highly successful films reprise their roles for a new project. Well Potterheads you’re in luck, because some of the cast are returning to the Wizarding World, but perhaps not how you’d think. Take a look:

The Tales of Beedle The Bard is coming to Audible. For the first time since its publication, J.K. Rowling’s short story collection from the Wizarding World will be released in the audiobook format through the Audible platform on March 31. If that weren’t appealing enough for fans of audiobooks and Harry Potter who might need a little magic on their drives to work, cast members from the various Harry Potter adaptations will be narrating the stories.

First introduced in the last book in the Harry Potter series, 2007’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, The Tales of Beedle the Bard is a collection of five short stories meant as bedtime stories for wizarding children, The Wizard and the Hopping Pot, The Fountain of Fair Fortune, The Warlock’s Hairy Heart, Babbitty Rabbitty and her Cackling Stump and of course and most notably, The Tale of the Three Brothers.

Providing the narration for the first story in The Tales of Beedle the Bard, The Wizard and the Hopping Pot, is none other than actor Warwick Davis. The alum of Willow, Star Wars played both Charms professor Filius Flitwick as well as the treacherous goblin Griphook in the Harry Potter film franchise.

Evanna Lynch will narrate the second tale of that bard Beedle, The Fountain of Fair Fortune for this Audible audiobook. Evanna Lynch of course played Luna Lovegood in the latter four Harry Potter movies. And Lending his dulcet tones to The Warlock’s Hairy Heart is Lucius ‘Why is this guy still not in Azkaban?!’ Malfoy actor Jason Isaacs.

Handling narration duties for Babbitty Rabbitty and her Cackling Stump is actress Bonnie Wright. This is quite a fitting choice considering that Bonnie Wright portrayed Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter films, the sister of Rupert Grint’s Ron Weasley, who looked incredulously at the muggle-raised Harry and Hermione when they weren’t familiar with Babbitty Rabbitty.

Lastly is the most important story from the The Tales of Beedle the Bard and the one that plays a pivotal role in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, The Tale of the Three Brothers. Reading this story for the Audible version of the book is Noma Dumezweni. Those who have only seen the Harry Potter movies may be unfamiliar with Noma Dumezweni, but she originated the role of Hermione Granger in the West End and Broadway play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

In addition to those actors who will read the five main stories are two other Wizarding World alums. First is Sally Mortemore, who played librarian Irma Pince in the Harry Potter film series. She will read the book’s introduction. Then there is Jude Law.

As you may remember, in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, The Tales of Beedle The Bard is bequeathed to Hermione in Dumbledore’s will and since it is his copy, it contains notes from the Hogwarts Headmaster scrawled in the pages. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald starJude Law will reprise his role as Dumbledore to read these notes for this audiobook.

The Tales of Beedle the Bard was first released in 2007 with a limited run of seven copies to raise money for charity. In 2008, the book was published for the general public with the proceeds going to The Lumos Foundation, which works to help get children out of orphanages and institutions and into loving homes. The proceeds from this audiobook version of The Tales of Beedle the Bard will again benefit Lumos.

It may not be a film adaptation of Cursed Child or Harry Potter 8, but it’s still cool to see the Harry Potter stars diving back into the Wizarding World, even if it is for something small like this. For Harry Potter fans, we associate these actors with this story and hearing them read The Tales of Beedle the Bard may add a little something extra to help immerse you back in that world.

The Tales of Beedle the Bard arrives on Audible on March 31 and you can preorder it now. Check out our 2020 Release Schedule to see what movies are hitting theaters this year (Fantastic Beasts 3 won’t be one of them). For the latest news from the Wizarding World and beyond stay tuned to CinemaBlend.