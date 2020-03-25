🔥The Hairy Bikers' Shad Thames filming location for sale for £900,000🔥

A one-bedroom apartment used as a filming location by culinary duo The Hairy Bikers is for sale in Shad Thames.

Hairy Bikers’ Shad Thames location for sale — and other A-list pads

Si King and Dave Myers, aka The Hairy Bikers are usually inseparable but coronavirus means they are cooking their dishes from their respective kitchens and sharing them only on Instagram.com.

A Shad Thames warehouse flat used by the dynamic duo as a filming location in the days before self-isolation, is on the market for £900,000.

They cooked for their TV show in the 1,036sq ft open-plan kitchen.

The flat caught their attention after being remodelled with Fifties units by Paul Metalcraft, the company with a pedigree going back to Spitfire component manufacture.

The bedroom is one of very few in the area where you can watch boats glide along the Thames.

There is also a good-sized balcony and the flat comes with permission to moor a small boat on the dock below.

It is on Hamptons’ books for £900,000.