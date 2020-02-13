the-greenhouse:-award-winning-french-dining-with-an-asian-twist

🔥The Greenhouse: Award-winning French dining with an Asian twist🔥

News
John koli0

Book Now

With two Michelin stars up its sleeve and a rather formal approach to fine-dining, The Greenhouse is in many ways a classic high-end French restaurant – except that its menu is brimming with Asian influences. Enjoy light, vibrant-flavoured creations such as wild turbot with matcha tea, cauliflower, lemon and chives, or lemongrass with langoustine, avocado, lemongrass, yuzu and sake. It’s expensive but exquisite.

See more of the Best Restaurants in Mayfair and Best French Restaurants in London 

  getting here  

27A Hay’s Mews

W1J 5NY

Related Posts

more-troops-diagnosed-with-traumatic-brain-injuries-after-missile-attack

🔥More troops diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries after missile attack🔥

mariya smith
us.-military-in-south-korea-imposes-quarantine-for-troops-returning-from-china

U.S. military in South Korea imposes quarantine for troops returning from China

mariya smith
details-emerge-about-soldier-who-killed-29-in-mall-massacre

🔥Details emerge about soldier who killed 29 in mall massacre🔥

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *