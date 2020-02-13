🔥The Greenhouse: Award-winning French dining with an Asian twist🔥

Book Now

With two Michelin stars up its sleeve and a rather formal approach to fine-dining, The Greenhouse is in many ways a classic high-end French restaurant – except that its menu is brimming with Asian influences. Enjoy light, vibrant-flavoured creations such as wild turbot with matcha tea, cauliflower, lemon and chives, or lemongrass with langoustine, avocado, lemongrass, yuzu and sake. It’s expensive but exquisite.

See more of the Best Restaurants in Mayfair and Best French Restaurants in London

getting here

27A Hay’s Mews

W1J 5NY