🔥The Greatest Dancer: Cheryl in tears as wheelchair-bound dancer eliminated🔥

Former Girls Aloud star Cheryl broke down in tears on The Greatest Dancer last night (25.1.20).

The mum-of-one showed her emotions when a disabled dancer and her partner were not picked by a team and failed to make it through to the live shows.

Alex and Jacqueline wowed the audience (Credit: BBC)

Married ballroom dancers Jacqueline and Alex entered the reception area and explained that they had learned to dance together 13 years ago.

Wheelchair-bound Jacqueline said: “We’re fighters so we want everything to be perfect, and that’s what makes us such a good team.”

Alex chipped in: “Now when we dance we can tell everybody, ‘You can do anything you want’.”

Cheryl was left in tears by the result (Credit: BBC)

As they took to the dancefloor, the judging panel and the studio audience were awestruck when the couple danced the Foxtrot to Christina Aguilera’s emotional Hurt.

After the performance, Cheryl, 36, said: “You are the perfect example of not letting a disability stand in the way of your ability because that was a stunning performance.”

But it wasn’t enough, as judges Oti Mabuse, Matthew Morrison and Todrick Hall all chose others dancers to go through to the live shows.

As Jacqueline and Alex departed, Cheryl had to wipe away tears, as she said: “The competition is getting so tough.”

Alex & Jacqueline – wow! Beautiful, inspirational, the love, the flair, the poise, the tenderness… I could go on and on and on ❤❤❤❤#GreatestDancer — Neil Davis (@WeeNeiller) January 25, 2020

It wasn’t just Cheryl who was moved to tears by Jacqueline and Alex’s routine.

Viewers at home rushed onto social media to pay tribute to the inspirational couple.

“Watching The Greatest Dancer and Alex and Jacquelin just blew me away!,” one Twitter user wrote, “That was amazing on so many levels!”

Another commented: “Alex and Jacqueline… tears in my eyes and goosebumps covering every inch of me. Absolutely stunning.”

