🔥The funniest celebrities to follow on Twitter: From James Blunt to Mindy Kaling🔥

Because our world is unfair, some people were born with a multitude of talents.

This has never been more evident than in the age of the internet, when famous people can show us directly and immediately that not only are they leaders in their respective art form… but they’re funny too.

We’ve compiled a list of 11 of the funniest celebrities to follow on Twitter, if you’re looking for a way to brighten up your timeline.

James Blunt

The You’re Beautiful singer has almost found a second career through his Twitter, on which he regularly posts hilarious, often quite self-deprecating quips about his singing career.

Nothing captures that more perfectly than Blunt’s recent tweet about social distancing…

Phoebe Bridgers

Singer-songwriter and “meme lord” Phoebe Bridgers is consistently hilarious on her Twitter account, which stands in stark contrast to her devastatingly vulnerable brand of folk.

Like many other touring artists who have had to cancel their upcoming dates, Bridgers is now tweeting about going stir-crazy in self-isolation. A few gems are below.

Chrissy Teigen

A list about funny Twitters wouldn’t be complete without Chrissy Teigen; in fact, Teigen is so funny on Twitter that I’d wager some people discovered her via the platform rather than through her career as a model.

Teigen – who is married to singer John Legend – is wonderfully candid on the platform, and isn’t afraid to boldly criticise major figures like the US president.

Cher

Cher doesn’t entirely count, because we’re not sure if the comedy of her account is entirely intentional. But the chaotic energy of her timeline is such a balm in these hectic times, we had to include her.

She’s just… perfect.

Alright, one more.

Perfume Genius

Singer-songwriter Perfume Genius has also found himself a side career as a supreme tweeter, balancing the beautiful queer opulence of his music with inexplicably brilliant online quips.

His specialty is tweets that are super specific, but somehow universal.

Mindy Kaling

Perhaps it’s unfair for the others on this list to include Mindy Kaling, because she actually does have a background in comedy – but her posts are just too good not to include.

A recent gem:

Charli XCX

Charli XCX is a pop star whose online presence is symbiotic with her musical output. Her feed is wild, endlessly creative, and hilarious – just like her recent “submission” for the Gal Gadot Imagine video.

Lewis Capaldi

Brit Award winner and chart-topper Lewis Capaldi is a breath of fresh air in a crowd of pop stars who normally only allow a polished version of themselves online. Not Capaldi.

He’s self-deprecating, infinitely hilarious, and refreshingly real.

Nicola Coughlin

The Derry Girls scene-stealer is just as charming and funny in real life. One does not need to look much further than her recent viral tweet, which perfectly encapsulated our collective anxieties as we entered into lockdown.

Anna Kendrick

Kendrick is an infrequent tweeter, but when she surfaces, it’s always with something golden.

The art of restraint, personified.

Ryan Reynolds

Another rare Hollywood actor who regularly posts online, Reynolds charms his fans with frequent updates about his life as a father of three and husband to actress Blake Lively.

It doesn’t get much better than Reynold’s now-iconic post for Lively’s birthday back in 2017, when he honoured his wife with beautiful photo of the pair… with Lively cropped out.

And there’s a whole lot more where that came from – in fact, it’s a running theme of his account.