🔥The Four Seasons Hotel New York review: Sweeping city views and Manhattan's most expensive suite🔥

There’s not exactly a shortage of hotels in New York. Whether you’re looking for a downtown hotspot that houses a clubsteraunt or a quiet boutique hotel off the beaten path, it seems like Manhattan has a hotel (or ten) in every majorly hip neighborhood.

But the Four Seasons is a serious staple – and for good reason. Visiting the hotel, everyone is friendly, from the busboys to bartenders. It’s not like other major metropolitan hotels where you can pop in and out without anyone noticing. It’s the type of place where its team will remember you, along with the little details, and you’ll actually want to return time and time again. Even if you’ve never been before (as I hadn’t) they make you feel like you’re already a regular.

Here’s what to know if you’re considering booking a visit to the luxurious hotel, which happens to house the city’s most glamorous penthouse suites as well as one of Manhattan’s best spas.

(Four Seasons Hotel New York)

The lowdown

The hotel is in a modern building designed by I.M. Pei, who also designed the iconic Louvre pyramid.

The 52-story hotel is located smack dab on “Billionaires’ Row,” which is exactly what it sounds like – one of the most illustrious destinations in New York City. It’s right between Park and Madison Avenue, so there’s plenty of shopping nearby – consider booking a visit to get all of your holiday shopping done in one place. It’s also surrounded by the city’s best museums, from the Museum of Modern Art to the Museum of Natural History.

(Four Seasons Hotel New York)

The hotel is right by Central Park, which means many of the rooms have sweeping city views. And the Ty Warner Bar in the lobby has a large screen offering up views of the city, so you’ll feel like you’re exploring the city while unwinding with a martini or afternoon tea.

It’s truly the ultimate tourist destination, as you can walk anywhere you like, whether you feel like visiting the Museum of Modern Art or shopping along Fifth Avenue.

(Four Seasons Hotel New York)

​The rooms

The rooms are traditional Four Seasons fare – spacious with large bathrooms and tubs worthy of the best influencer photoshoot.

But the most famous room of all is the Ty Warner Penthouse, which is one of the most expensive hotel suites in all of North America at $50,000 a night. It’s also a favorite for celebrities getting ready for the Met Gala, as the Metropolitan Museum is conveniently nearby. The suite takes up the entire 52nd floor, offering up views of the city from uptown to downtown. It also has a whopping four glass balconies, a whole library and a soaking tub made of onyx and rock crystal. But if that’s not enough, guests staying there are entitled to unlimited massages, a personal trainer and their very own chauffeured Rolls-Royce to show them around the city (or to take them to the Met Gala).

(Four Seasons Hotel New York)

When I.M. Pei built the tower in 1993 he wasn’t able to complete the penthouse he envisioned. Beanie Babies billionaire Ty Warner bought the hotel in 1999 and worked with interior designer Peter Marino to create the luxurious penthouse space for more than seven years, spending $50 million on the endeavor.

But the best part of the penthouse might just be the bed – the custom-designed canopy is made of Thai silk with 22-carat gold threads. It took 160 hours to make with 100 percent natural materials.

But if you don’t need an entire floor to yourself, their regular suites are equally elegant, with ​marble soaking tubs complete with their own TVs in the bathroom, Manhattan cityscape views courtesy of oversized windows and a makeup area you’ll wish you had in your own home.

(Four Seasons Hotel New York )

Eating and drinking

The hotel offers plenty of elegant dining options. The Ty Bar is one of the chicest spots in the city, with elegant cocktails and the opportunity to enjoy a luxurious afternoon tea.

(Four Seasons)

The Ty Bar’s afternoon tea is the ultimate luxury – with sweet scones, egg salad heaped onto brioche buns and cucumber brie sandwiches there’s a little something for everyone. And while you can choose from a variety of teas and sit by the fire, you can also make your afternoon a boozy one by adding champagne into the mix. It’s the perfect way to escape the cold if you’re at a nearby museum or to rest after an intense shopping expedition.

(Four Seasons Hotel New York)

The other dining option is The Garden, which is across the lobby and serves up a decadent breakfast (of course, you can always opt for room service if you’re feeling too lazy to venture downstairs). The sunny spot serves up brunch with eggs aplenty, but the standout is the signature Lemon Ricotta pancakes topped with fresh maple syrup. Order a plate to share.

(Four Seasons Hotel New York)

Things to do

The ​L.RAPHAEL Beauty Spa is a serious standout – and not just for a hotel spa. If you live in the city, you’ll want to pamper yourself with a treatment, particularly one of the signature facials.

The spa, founded by Ronit Raphael, also has locations in Beverly Hills, Cannes, Geneva and Tel Aviv. The luxury Swiss skincare brand focuses on anti-aging and state-of-the-art technology – so it’s not your usual nice smelling lotion hotel spa experience. Instead, the facials are all about focusing on exactly what your skin needs, whether that’s acne-fighting ingredients or anti-aging products (or both if your skin is being particularly tricky).

The facialists are highly knowledgable and will work with you, leaving you literally glowing for days after your visit (and not just because you’re thinking back to your delicious tea time treats and smiling).